To,

The Members,

Signoria Creation Limited

(Formerly Known as Signoria Creation Private Limited)

Jaipur

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of SIGNORIA CREATION LIMITED (Formerly Known as Signoria Creation Private Limited) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31sl March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of cash flow for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Profit, statement of cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. 7"s<

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company’s annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors’ report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objective is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate,, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by section 143(3} of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by Law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit & Loss, Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014 and as amended time to time.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company, and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts-

a) No funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) No funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding that such company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

Based on such audit procedures we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend declared or paid during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has not used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

"ANNEXURE-A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT

ANNEXURE REFERED TO IN PARAGRAPH 6th OF OUR REPORT EVEN DATE ON THE ACCOUNTS OF signoria creation limited (Formerly Known as Signoria Creation Private Limited)

FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON 31st MARCH, 2024

(i) (a) A. Whether the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative detail and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. AS PER REPRESENTATION GIVEN BY MANAGNEMENT, THE COMPANY HAS MAINTAINED PROPER RECORDS SHOWING FULL PARTICULARS, INCLUDING QUANTITATIVE DETAILS AND SITUATION OF PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT IN COMPUTERISED SYSTEM. B. Whether the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets. AS PER REPRESENTATION GIVEN BY MANAGNEMENT, THE COMPANY IS MAINTAINING PROPER RECORDS SHOWING FULL PARTICULARS OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS IN COMPUTERISED SYSTEM. (b) Whether these Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; whether any material discrepancies were noticed in such verification and if so, whether the same have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts; YES, AS PER REPRESENTATION GIVEN BY MANAGNEMENT, THE MANAGEMENT HAS PHYSICALLY VERIFIED THE PROPERTY PLANT AND EQUIPMENT AT REASONABLE INTERVALS AND NO DISCREPANCIES WERE OBSERVED YES, (c) Whether title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company. If not, provide details thereof. (d) Whether the company has revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year and, if so, whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer. specify the amount of change, if change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets; NO, COMPANY HAS NOT REVALUED ITS PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT (INCLUDING RIGHT OF USE ASSETS) OR INTANGIBLE ASSETS OR BOTH DURING THE YEAR NO, AS PER REPRESENTATION GIVEN BY MANAGNEMENT ANY OF PROCEEDINGS HAVE BEEN INITIATED OR ARE PENDING AGAINST THE COMPANY FOR HOLDING ANY BENAMI PROPERTY UNDER THE BENAMI TRANSACTIONS (PROHIBITION) ACT, 1988. (e) Whether any proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, if so, whether the company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements. (ii) (a) Whether physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and whether, in the opinion of the auditor, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; whether any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed and if so, whether they have been properly dealt with in the books of account. YES, AS PER REPRESENTATION GIVEN BY MANAGNEMENT, PHYSICAL VERIFICATION OF INVENTORY HAS BEEN CONDUCTED AT REASONABLE INTERVALS BY THE MANAGEMENT AND THE COVERAGE AND PROCEDURE OF SUCH VERIFICATION BY THE MANAGEMENT IS APPROPRIATE. NO DISCREPANCIES WERE NOTICED BY MANAGEMENT. (b) Whether during any point of time of the year, the company has been sanctioned working capita] limits in excess of five crorc rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; whether the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company, if not, give details; NO, THE COMPANY HAS NOT BEEN SANCTIONED WORKING CAPITAL LIMITS IN EXCESS OF FIVE CRORE RUPEES, IN AGGREGATE, FROM BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ON THE BASIS OF SECURITY OF CURRENT ASSETS . (iii) Whether during the year the company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, if so,- Yes, The Company has provided Loan to Mr. Vasudev Agarwal of rupees 5,26,650. Having outstanding balance of rupees 5,26,650. And to Ms. Neha Garg of rupees 42,62,379 Having outstanding balance of rupees 42,62,379. And to Mohit Agarwal of rupees 2,46,715 having outstanding balance of rupees 2,46,715. (a) Whether during the year the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity [not applicable to companies whose principal business is to give loans], if so, indicate- A. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates; B. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. (b) whether the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of ail loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the company’s interest; N.A. (c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, whether the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and whether the repayments or receipts are regular; N.A. (d) If the amount is overdue, state the total amount overdue for more than ninety days, and whether reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest; N.A. (c) Whether any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties, if so, specify the aggregate amount of such dues renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year [not applicable to companies whose principal business is to give loans] NO. (f) Whether the company has granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, if so, specify the aggregate amount, percentage thereof to the total loans granted, aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013; N.A.

(iv) In respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security whether provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with. If not, provide details thereof. The Company has provided Loan to Mr. Vasudev Agarwal (Director) of rupees 5,26,650. And to Ms. Neha Garg (Daughter of Director) of rupees 42,62,379 And to Mr. Mohit Agarwal (Director) of rupees 2,46,715. (V) in respect of deposits accepted by the company or amounts which arc deemed to be deposits, whether the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provision of the Act and the rules framed there under, where applicable have been complied with, if not, the nature of contraventions should be stated; if an order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal whether the same has been complied with or not. THE COMPANY HAS NOT ACCEPTED ANY DEPOSIT FROM THE PUBLIC DURING THE YEAR. (vi) Where maintenance of cost records has been prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, where such accounts and records have been made and maintained; N.A. (vii) (a) Whether the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and if not, the extent of the arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, shall be indicated; AS PER INFORMATION & EXPLANATION GIVEN TO US THERE IS NO STATUTORY DUE OUTSTANDING AS AT LAST DATE OF FINANCIAL YEAR WHICH PERTAINS TO LAST SIX MONTHS. (b) where statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) have not been deposited on account of any dispute, then the amounts involved and the forum where dispute is pending shall be mentioned (a mere representation to the concerned Department shall not be treated as a dispute); N.A. (viii) Whether any transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), if so, whether the previously unrecorded income has been properly recorded in the books of account during the year; N.A. ((?) whether the company has defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, if yes, the period and the amount of default to be reported as per the format below:- NO, ACCORDING TO THE INFORMATION AND EXPLANATION GIVEN TO US AND BASED ON OUR EXAMINATION OF RECORDS OF THE COMPANY, THERE ARE NO DEFAULTS IN REPAYMENT OF LOANS OR OTHER BORROWINGS OR IN THE PAYMENT OF INTEREST THEREON TO ANY LENDER DURING THE YEAR Nature of borrowing including debt securities Name of lender Amount not paid on due date Whether principa 1 or interest No. of days delay or unpaid Remark s (if any)

(x) (a) Whether moneys raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year were applied for the purposes for which those are raised, if not, the details together with delays or default and subsequent rectification, if any, as may be applicable, be reported; Company has made following Major payments after IPO proceeds received Name of Party Amount Paid in Lakhs Signoria Fashions Pvt. Ltd. 196.60 Fluid Con Engineers 150.00 LOHIYA FAB LLP 86.34 RAJENDRA 5YNTHETICS 60.84 Herbie Prints Pvt. Ltd. 56.08 SAGAR PRINTS 49.61 Sunil Trading Comapny 46.25 Vasudev Agarwal 43.04 HDFC BANKEEG- WC TERM LOAN A/C NO. 88447933 38.67 Shree Krishna Tex Fab 24.35 MEHTA SYNTHETICS 19.39 NavkarTexprint 13.67 Jaipur Medineeds 10.00 As per explanation given by company management all payments are as per applied during those purpose which amount of IPO raised. (b) Whether the company has made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and if so, whether the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised, if not, provide details in respect of amount involved and nature of non-compliance; YES, PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SHARES. REQUIREMENT OF COMPANIES ACT 2013 HAS BEEN COMPLIED. AS PER MANAGEMENT REPRESENTATION FUNDS USED FOR THE PURPOSES FOR WHICH THE FUNDS WERE RAISED. (xi) (a) Whether any fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year, if yes, the nature and the amount involved is to be indicated; AS PER THE MANAGEMENT, THERE IS NO SUCH CASE AS ON THE DATE OF BALANCE SHEET. (b) whether any report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government; NO SUCH CASE FOUND IN THE COMPANY y^AGHATTN

(c) whether the auditor has considered whistle-blower complaints, if any, received during the year by the company; WHISTLE BLOWER MECHANISM NOT APPLICABLE IN THIS COMPANY (xii) (a) Whether the Nidhi Company has complied with the Net Owned Funds to Deposits in the ratio of 1: 20 to meet out the liability; (b) Whether the Nidhi Company is maintaining ten per cent, unencumbered term deposits as specified in the Nidhi Rules, 2014 to meet out the liability; NOT APPLICABLE (c) Whether there has been any default in payment of interest on deposits or repayment thereof for any period and if so, the details thereof (xiii) Whether all transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 188 and 177 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc as required by the accounting standards and Companies Act, 2013. ACCORDING TO THE INFORMATION AND EXPLANATIONS GIVEN TO US AND BASED ON OUR EXAMINATION OF THE RECORDS OF THE COMPANY, TRANSACTIONS WITH THE RELATED PARTIES ARE IN COMPLIANCE WITH SECTIONS 177 AND 188 OF THE ACT WHERE APPLICABLE AND DETAILS OF SUCH TRANSCATION IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED AS REQUIRED BY THE APPLICABLE ACCOUNTING STANDARDS, (xiv) (a) Whether the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; Company does not having any internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of business. (b) Whether the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor; Not Applicable (XV) * Whether the company has entered into any non- cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and if so, whether provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with. ACCORDING TO THE INFORMATION AND EXPLANATIONS GIVEN TO US AND BASED ON OUR EXAMINATION OF THE RECORDS OF THE COMPANY, THE COMPANY HAS NOT ENTERED INTO NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS WITH DIRECTORS OR PERSONS CONNECTED WITH HIM, HENCE THIS PARA IS NOT APPLICABLE. (xvi) (a) Whether the company is required to be registered under section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and if so, whether the registration has been obtained; THE COMPANY IS NOT REQUIRED TO BE REGISTERED UNDER SECTION 45-IA OF THE RESERVE BANK OF INDIA ACT 1934. (b) Whether the company has conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934; COMPANY HAS NOT CONDUCTED ANY NON-BANKING FINANCIAL OR HOUSING FINANCE ACTIVITIES WITHOUT A VALID CERTIFICATE OF REGISTRATION (CoR).

(c) Whether the company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, if so, whether it continues to fulfill the criteria of a CIC, and in case the company is an exempted or unregistered CIC, whether it continues to fulfill such criteria; THE COMPANY IS NOT A CORE INVESTMENT COMPANY (CIC) (d) Whether the Group has more than one CIC as part of the Group, if yes, indicate the number of CICs which are part of the Group. NOT APPLICABLE (xvii) Whether the company has incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year, if so, state the amount of cash losses; COMPANY HAS NOT INCURRED CASH LOSSES IN THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND IN THE IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR (xviii) Whether there has been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, if so, whether the auditor has taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors; No (x.ix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditor’s knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, whether the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date; IN OUR KNOWLEDGE THERE ARE NO MATERIAL UNCERTAINTY EXISTS AS ON THE DATE OF THE AUDIT REPORT ABOUT COMPANY ABILITY TO MEET ITS LIABILITY. (XX) (a) Whether, in respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act; Any unspend money is not coming in the books of accounts, so this clause is not applicable. (b) Whether any amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. (xxi) Whether there have been any qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements, if yes, indicate the details of the companies and the paragraph numbers of the CARO report containing the qualifications or adverse remarks. THERE ARE NO ANY QUALIFICATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS BY THE RESPECTIVE AUDITORS IN THE COMPANIES (AUDITORS REPORT) ORDER (CARO) REPORTS OF THE COMPANIES INCLUDED IN THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BECAUSE THIS CLAUSE IS NOT APPLICABLE IN THIS CASE.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditor’s Report of even date on the Financial Statements of SIGNORIA CREATION LIMITED:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SIGNORIA CREATION LIMITED (Formerly Known as Signoria Creation Private Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best our information and according to the explanation given to us the Company has , in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over Financial Reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note on Audit of internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Chartered Accountants of India.

Date: 20.05.2024

Place: Jaipur

UDIN-24425013BKAITE2118