Incorporated on 24 Oct.70, BSL Ltd was promoted as Bhartiya Udyog Sangh by S M Sureka and was taken over in 1971 by Jhunjhunwala. It manufactures polyester-viscose, polyester-woollen and 100% woollen fabrics, polyester-wool blended and 100% woollen and worsted yarn. It markets its products under the BSL Suitings brand. It has a wide network of area-wise agents, wholesale dealers and retailers throughout the country.The company came out with a rights issue in Oct.92 to augment its working capital and to strengthen its equity base. The company was awarded the ISO-9002 certification by BIS in 1994. In 1995-96, the company undertook an expansion programme in its weaving division by installation of 44 sulzer weaving machines. 16 machines have been installed and the balance 28 weaving machines are under erection. The company has formed 100% EOU -- BSL Wulfing, in a joint venture with Wulfing Tuchfabrik Gmbh, Germany, for manufacturing wollen/worsted fabrics.Company has received National Export Award from Prime Minister of India for 100% growth in export of Woollen/Worsted Blended Fabric. Company also installed 1920 spindles in its Worsted Spinning Division increasing its capacity to 7904 spindles.The company had gone into modernisation under the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme during 2000-2001.The company had replaced its 16 Nos PU-85 Sulzer weaving machines by latest G-6300 Sulzer Rapier Weaving Machines of latest technology and commercial production for these looms commenced w

