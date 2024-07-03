SectorTextiles
Open₹276.3
Prev. Close₹275.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹101.61
Day's High₹276.45
Day's Low₹262
52 Week's High₹331.85
52 Week's Low₹159
Book Value₹114.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)273.21
P/E25.2
EPS10.95
Divi. Yield0.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.29
10.29
10.29
10.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
102.39
93.78
79.01
67.99
Net Worth
112.68
104.07
89.3
78.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
321.42
390.04
402.68
439.88
yoy growth (%)
-17.59
-3.13
-8.45
16.28
Raw materials
-155.53
-190.96
-205.17
-236.94
As % of sales
48.38
48.95
50.95
53.86
Employee costs
-56.38
-66.17
-62.7
-58.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.23
-0.86
1.75
9.07
Depreciation
-12.16
-13.06
-17.03
-15.91
Tax paid
0.12
2.52
-0.72
-3.14
Working capital
13.63
-33.11
33.67
38.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.59
-3.13
-8.45
16.28
Op profit growth
-0.56
-2.55
-16.06
-2.2
EBIT growth
2.61
11.77
-33.58
-4.95
Net profit growth
-18.29
61.9
-82.65
-16.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Arun Churiwal
Managing Director
Nivedan Churiwal
Non Executive Director
Ravi Jhunjhunwala
Non Executive Director
Shekar Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
J C Laddha
Director (Operation) & CFO
Praveen Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Hemant Jalan
Independent Director
AVINASH TODI
Independent Director
AARTI BANSAL AGGARWAL
Independent Director
Kunal Jhunjhunwala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Incorporated on 24 Oct.70, BSL Ltd was promoted as Bhartiya Udyog Sangh by S M Sureka and was taken over in 1971 by Jhunjhunwala. It manufactures polyester-viscose, polyester-woollen and 100% woollen fabrics, polyester-wool blended and 100% woollen and worsted yarn. It markets its products under the BSL Suitings brand. It has a wide network of area-wise agents, wholesale dealers and retailers throughout the country.The company came out with a rights issue in Oct.92 to augment its working capital and to strengthen its equity base. The company was awarded the ISO-9002 certification by BIS in 1994. In 1995-96, the company undertook an expansion programme in its weaving division by installation of 44 sulzer weaving machines. 16 machines have been installed and the balance 28 weaving machines are under erection. The company has formed 100% EOU -- BSL Wulfing, in a joint venture with Wulfing Tuchfabrik Gmbh, Germany, for manufacturing wollen/worsted fabrics.Company has received National Export Award from Prime Minister of India for 100% growth in export of Woollen/Worsted Blended Fabric. Company also installed 1920 spindles in its Worsted Spinning Division increasing its capacity to 7904 spindles.The company had gone into modernisation under the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme during 2000-2001.The company had replaced its 16 Nos PU-85 Sulzer weaving machines by latest G-6300 Sulzer Rapier Weaving Machines of latest technology and commercial production for these looms commenced w
The BSL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹265.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BSL Ltd is ₹273.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BSL Ltd is 25.2 and 2.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BSL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BSL Ltd is ₹159 and ₹331.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BSL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.31%, 3 Years at 33.91%, 1 Year at 29.72%, 6 Month at 40.72%, 3 Month at 25.78% and 1 Month at -3.70%.
