BSL Ltd Share Price

265.45
(-3.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open276.3
  • Day's High276.45
  • 52 Wk High331.85
  • Prev. Close275.2
  • Day's Low262
  • 52 Wk Low 159
  • Turnover (lac)101.61
  • P/E25.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value114.18
  • EPS10.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)273.21
  • Div. Yield0.36
BSL Ltd KEY RATIOS

BSL Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2024

arrow

BSL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

BSL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.79%

Foreign: 2.78%

Indian: 53.92%

Non-Promoter- 2.25%

Institutions: 2.25%

Non-Institutions: 41.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

BSL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.29

10.29

10.29

10.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

102.39

93.78

79.01

67.99

Net Worth

112.68

104.07

89.3

78.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

321.42

390.04

402.68

439.88

yoy growth (%)

-17.59

-3.13

-8.45

16.28

Raw materials

-155.53

-190.96

-205.17

-236.94

As % of sales

48.38

48.95

50.95

53.86

Employee costs

-56.38

-66.17

-62.7

-58.6

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.23

-0.86

1.75

9.07

Depreciation

-12.16

-13.06

-17.03

-15.91

Tax paid

0.12

2.52

-0.72

-3.14

Working capital

13.63

-33.11

33.67

38.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.59

-3.13

-8.45

16.28

Op profit growth

-0.56

-2.55

-16.06

-2.2

EBIT growth

2.61

11.77

-33.58

-4.95

Net profit growth

-18.29

61.9

-82.65

-16.78

BSL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT BSL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Arun Churiwal

Managing Director

Nivedan Churiwal

Non Executive Director

Ravi Jhunjhunwala

Non Executive Director

Shekar Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

J C Laddha

Director (Operation) & CFO

Praveen Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Hemant Jalan

Independent Director

AVINASH TODI

Independent Director

AARTI BANSAL AGGARWAL

Independent Director

Kunal Jhunjhunwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BSL Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 24 Oct.70, BSL Ltd was promoted as Bhartiya Udyog Sangh by S M Sureka and was taken over in 1971 by Jhunjhunwala. It manufactures polyester-viscose, polyester-woollen and 100% woollen fabrics, polyester-wool blended and 100% woollen and worsted yarn. It markets its products under the BSL Suitings brand. It has a wide network of area-wise agents, wholesale dealers and retailers throughout the country.The company came out with a rights issue in Oct.92 to augment its working capital and to strengthen its equity base. The company was awarded the ISO-9002 certification by BIS in 1994. In 1995-96, the company undertook an expansion programme in its weaving division by installation of 44 sulzer weaving machines. 16 machines have been installed and the balance 28 weaving machines are under erection. The company has formed 100% EOU -- BSL Wulfing, in a joint venture with Wulfing Tuchfabrik Gmbh, Germany, for manufacturing wollen/worsted fabrics.Company has received National Export Award from Prime Minister of India for 100% growth in export of Woollen/Worsted Blended Fabric. Company also installed 1920 spindles in its Worsted Spinning Division increasing its capacity to 7904 spindles.The company had gone into modernisation under the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme during 2000-2001.The company had replaced its 16 Nos PU-85 Sulzer weaving machines by latest G-6300 Sulzer Rapier Weaving Machines of latest technology and commercial production for these looms commenced w
Company FAQs

What is the BSL Ltd share price today?

The BSL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹265.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of BSL Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BSL Ltd is ₹273.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BSL Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BSL Ltd is 25.2 and 2.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BSL Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BSL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BSL Ltd is ₹159 and ₹331.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BSL Ltd?

BSL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.31%, 3 Years at 33.91%, 1 Year at 29.72%, 6 Month at 40.72%, 3 Month at 25.78% and 1 Month at -3.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BSL Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BSL Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.71 %
Institutions - 2.26 %
Public - 41.03 %

