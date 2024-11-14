iifl-logo-icon 1
BSL Ltd Board Meeting

238.95
(0.29%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:10 PM

BSL CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202422 Oct 2024
BSL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202418 Jul 2024
BSL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202427 Apr 2024
BSL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider the recommendation of Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 202419 Jan 2024
BSL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter & Nine Months Ending 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th February, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

