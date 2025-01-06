iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BSL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

260.05
(-5.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR BSL Ltd

BSL FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.23

-0.86

1.75

9.07

Depreciation

-12.16

-13.06

-17.03

-15.91

Tax paid

0.12

2.52

-0.72

-3.14

Working capital

13.63

-33.11

33.67

38.94

Other operating items

Operating

2.82

-44.51

17.66

28.94

Capital expenditure

0.75

3.81

21.29

-205.9

Free cash flow

3.58

-40.69

38.95

-176.95

Equity raised

131.39

130.49

136.14

127.05

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

19.09

33.72

34.01

37.59

Dividends paid

0

0

1.02

1.23

Net in cash

154.06

123.52

210.13

-11.07

BSL : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR BSL Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.