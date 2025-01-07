iifl-logo-icon 1
BSL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

267
(2.67%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:54:45 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

321.42

390.04

402.68

439.88

yoy growth (%)

-17.59

-3.13

-8.45

16.28

Raw materials

-155.53

-190.96

-205.17

-236.94

As % of sales

48.38

48.95

50.95

53.86

Employee costs

-56.38

-66.17

-62.7

-58.6

As % of sales

17.54

16.96

15.57

13.32

Other costs

-80.59

-103.82

-104.96

-108.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.07

26.61

26.06

24.72

Operating profit

28.91

29.07

29.83

35.55

OPM

8.99

7.45

7.4

8.08

Depreciation

-12.16

-13.06

-17.03

-15.91

Interest expense

-16.77

-18.41

-13.94

-14.56

Other income

1.26

1.53

2.89

4

Profit before tax

1.23

-0.86

1.75

9.07

Taxes

0.12

2.52

-0.72

-3.14

Tax rate

10.42

-292.11

-41.43

-34.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.35

1.66

1.02

5.92

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.35

1.66

1.02

5.92

yoy growth (%)

-18.29

61.9

-82.65

-16.78

NPM

0.42

0.42

0.25

1.34

