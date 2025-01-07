Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
321.42
390.04
402.68
439.88
yoy growth (%)
-17.59
-3.13
-8.45
16.28
Raw materials
-155.53
-190.96
-205.17
-236.94
As % of sales
48.38
48.95
50.95
53.86
Employee costs
-56.38
-66.17
-62.7
-58.6
As % of sales
17.54
16.96
15.57
13.32
Other costs
-80.59
-103.82
-104.96
-108.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.07
26.61
26.06
24.72
Operating profit
28.91
29.07
29.83
35.55
OPM
8.99
7.45
7.4
8.08
Depreciation
-12.16
-13.06
-17.03
-15.91
Interest expense
-16.77
-18.41
-13.94
-14.56
Other income
1.26
1.53
2.89
4
Profit before tax
1.23
-0.86
1.75
9.07
Taxes
0.12
2.52
-0.72
-3.14
Tax rate
10.42
-292.11
-41.43
-34.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.35
1.66
1.02
5.92
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.35
1.66
1.02
5.92
yoy growth (%)
-18.29
61.9
-82.65
-16.78
NPM
0.42
0.42
0.25
1.34
