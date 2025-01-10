BSL Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.29
10.29
10.29
10.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
102.39
93.78
79.01
67.99
Net Worth
112.68
104.07
89.3
78.28
Minority Interest
Debt
437.22
345.65
186
161.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.83
6.09
4.7
5.05
Total Liabilities
559.73
455.81
280
244.72
Fixed Assets
231.14
228.86
81.57
78.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.38
0.33
0.34
0.31
Networking Capital
327.84
226.1
197.52
165.96
Inventories
210.22
185.43
141.45
116.09
Inventory Days
131.82
Sundry Debtors
143.59
97.53
89.29
69.52
Debtor Days
78.94
Other Current Assets
32.22
25.91
39.16
24.13
Sundry Creditors
-25.46
-50.09
-47.87
-21.27
Creditor Days
24.15
Other Current Liabilities
-32.73
-32.68
-24.51
-22.51
Cash
0.37
0.51
0.59
0.43
Total Assets
559.73
455.8
280.02
244.73
