Recommended the dividend on Equity Shares at the rate Rs. 1 per Equity share of the face value of Rs. I 0/- each for the financial year 2023-24 . AGM on 06th August, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, the 31st July, 2024 to Tuesday, the 06th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and for payment of dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if declared at the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024)