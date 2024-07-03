BSL Ltd Summary

Incorporated on 24 Oct.70, BSL Ltd was promoted as Bhartiya Udyog Sangh by S M Sureka and was taken over in 1971 by Jhunjhunwala. It manufactures polyester-viscose, polyester-woollen and 100% woollen fabrics, polyester-wool blended and 100% woollen and worsted yarn. It markets its products under the BSL Suitings brand. It has a wide network of area-wise agents, wholesale dealers and retailers throughout the country.The company came out with a rights issue in Oct.92 to augment its working capital and to strengthen its equity base. The company was awarded the ISO-9002 certification by BIS in 1994. In 1995-96, the company undertook an expansion programme in its weaving division by installation of 44 sulzer weaving machines. 16 machines have been installed and the balance 28 weaving machines are under erection. The company has formed 100% EOU -- BSL Wulfing, in a joint venture with Wulfing Tuchfabrik Gmbh, Germany, for manufacturing wollen/worsted fabrics.Company has received National Export Award from Prime Minister of India for 100% growth in export of Woollen/Worsted Blended Fabric. Company also installed 1920 spindles in its Worsted Spinning Division increasing its capacity to 7904 spindles.The company had gone into modernisation under the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme during 2000-2001.The company had replaced its 16 Nos PU-85 Sulzer weaving machines by latest G-6300 Sulzer Rapier Weaving Machines of latest technology and commercial production for these looms commenced w.e.f 28th September 2000. From Finland based company the company has imported 3.10 MW Captive Power Generation Plant on furnace oil.As part of diversification, the Company installed four Nos. Wind Turbine Generators of 0.60 MW each totalling 2.40 MW at Jaisalmer at total cost of Rs. 12 crores during 2004. It commissioned and installed 8448 spindles for production of Synthetic Yarn effective from 25th March, 2005. It further doubled the synthetic spinning capacity resulting to which the commercial production on the same commenced from 27th March, 2007. The erstwhile BSL Wulfing Limited, subsidiary Company was amalgamated with the Company and the assets and liabilities of the BSL Wulfing Ltd. were transferred to and vested in the Company in 2007. The Silk Weaving and Synthetic Spinning Projects commenced their full commercial production in 2008. The Scheme of Amalgamation of Bhilwara Processors Limited with the Company became effective from 1st April, 2009. The Company therefore issued 29,57,469 Equity shares to the shareholders of Bhilwara Processors Limited as per the said Scheme. It installed 20 Toyota Airjet Weaving Machines imported from Japan, which started commercial production from 1st January, 2012. Similarly, it installed 2.00 MW Wind Power Generator at Jaisalmer for captive use effective from 31st March, 2013. It installed 8 Nos. Airjet Looms during the year 2015. Further, it installed 4 No. Picanol Rapier Looms in 2018. Further, installed and commissioned Roof Top Solar Power Project of 2.50 MW Capacity at Mandpam, Bhilwara, Rajasthan, during the year 2018. It installed further 1.17 MW roof top solar plant at its existing site in 2019. It started the Cotton Spinning Plant production effective from 30.03.2023. It omodernized its old PV Spinning Spindles with the latest generation as well as expanded its Weaving capacity.