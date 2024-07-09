|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|6 Aug 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|AGM on 06th August, 2024 Notice of 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Annual Report of the Company for the financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024) Outcome/Summary of Proceedings of 53rd Annual General Meeting held on 06th August, 2024 Outcome/Summary of Proceedings of 53rd AGM held on 06 August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
