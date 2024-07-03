Summary

AI Champdany Industries Ltd was formerly incorporated as Anglo-India Jute Mills Company Limited in January, 1917. Thereafter, the Company changed the name from Anglo-India Jute Mills Company Limited to AI Champdany Industries Ltd in 2007. Company assumed its present status including name in 2006 after series of merger, the oldest of the parties to merge Champdany Jute Company Ltd. established in 1873. The Company belongs to a renowned industrial house of Kolkata, the Wadhwa Group which took over controlling stake in 1967 from foreign management. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and exporting of jute products. It operates in two segments: jute/jute diversified products and flax products. The Companys products include linen products, ramie, viscose and wool. At present, with the farsightedness of the management, the Wellington Jute Mill was modernised to produce value-added diversified Jute products with the production capacity of 100 tonnes per day.In 1983, the company set up a 100% EOU at the same location for the manufacture of Fine Jute Yarns with a capacity of 35 Tonnes per day. In 1984, it has setup another 100% EOU at Narayanpur, West Bengal for manufacture of Jute & Jute Blended fabrics with a capacity of 10 Tonnes per day.In the Year 1993 a Carpet manufacturing unit with a capacity of 1.5 million Sq, metres per annum and 100% EOU for manufacture of fine Yarn with a capacity of 20 Tonnes per day has been set up at Orissa. In 2006 FLAX UNIT was established to prod

