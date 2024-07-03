Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹12.45
Prev. Close₹13.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.35
Day's High₹12.45
Day's Low₹12.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.98
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38.29
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.38
15.38
15.38
15.38
Preference Capital
19.46
19.46
19.46
19.46
Reserves
25.25
62.17
53.86
52.55
Net Worth
60.09
97.01
88.7
87.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
66.35
126.96
129.39
105.53
yoy growth (%)
-47.73
-1.87
22.61
-51.28
Raw materials
-35
-56.61
-42.26
-47.56
As % of sales
52.74
44.58
32.66
45.07
Employee costs
-30.12
-41.7
-49.61
-36.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-17.3
0.39
2.1
-10.18
Depreciation
-3.55
-3.86
-4.09
-4.06
Tax paid
-0.18
-0.67
-0.35
2.14
Working capital
12.71
15.26
14.34
12.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.73
-1.87
22.61
-51.28
Op profit growth
-266.37
-29.81
1,023.14
-80.73
EBIT growth
-263.87
-48.92
381.26
0.64
Net profit growth
6,219.19
-115.76
-121.83
48.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
44.27
48.71
44.36
66.36
128.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
44.27
48.71
44.36
66.36
128.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.87
62.16
4.86
5.96
1.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
N Pujara
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ramya Hariharan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mrityunjoy Banerjee
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Damodardas Jerambhai Wadhwa
Independent Director
Mina Agarwal
Company Secretary
Gopal Sharma
Independent Director
G Goswami
Executive Director & CFO
LALANJEE JHA
Reports by AI Champdany Industries Ltd
Summary
AI Champdany Industries Ltd was formerly incorporated as Anglo-India Jute Mills Company Limited in January, 1917. Thereafter, the Company changed the name from Anglo-India Jute Mills Company Limited to AI Champdany Industries Ltd in 2007. Company assumed its present status including name in 2006 after series of merger, the oldest of the parties to merge Champdany Jute Company Ltd. established in 1873. The Company belongs to a renowned industrial house of Kolkata, the Wadhwa Group which took over controlling stake in 1967 from foreign management. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and exporting of jute products. It operates in two segments: jute/jute diversified products and flax products. The Companys products include linen products, ramie, viscose and wool. At present, with the farsightedness of the management, the Wellington Jute Mill was modernised to produce value-added diversified Jute products with the production capacity of 100 tonnes per day.In 1983, the company set up a 100% EOU at the same location for the manufacture of Fine Jute Yarns with a capacity of 35 Tonnes per day. In 1984, it has setup another 100% EOU at Narayanpur, West Bengal for manufacture of Jute & Jute Blended fabrics with a capacity of 10 Tonnes per day.In the Year 1993 a Carpet manufacturing unit with a capacity of 1.5 million Sq, metres per annum and 100% EOU for manufacture of fine Yarn with a capacity of 20 Tonnes per day has been set up at Orissa. In 2006 FLAX UNIT was established to prod
Read More
The AI Champdany Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹12.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AI Champdany Industries Ltd is ₹38.29 Cr. as of 08 Oct ‘18
The PE and PB ratios of AI Champdany Industries Ltd is 0 and -58.18 as of 08 Oct ‘18
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AI Champdany Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AI Champdany Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 08 Oct ‘18
AI Champdany Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.11%, 3 Years at -4.73%, 1 Year at -57.80%, 6 Month at -61.09%, 3 Month at -45.39% and 1 Month at -33.95%.
