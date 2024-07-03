iifl-logo-icon 1
AI Champdany Industries Ltd Share Price

12.45
(-4.96%)
Oct 8, 2018|02:07:35 PM

  • Open12.45
  • Day's High12.45
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close13.1
  • Day's Low12.45
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.35
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value-0.98
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)38.29
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

AI Champdany Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

12.45

Prev. Close

13.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0.35

Day's High

12.45

Day's Low

12.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.98

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

38.29

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

AI Champdany Industries Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Jun, 2024

arrow

14 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

AI Champdany Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

AI Champdany Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.89%

Non-Promoter- 8.69%

Institutions: 8.69%

Non-Institutions: 32.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

AI Champdany Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.38

15.38

15.38

15.38

Preference Capital

19.46

19.46

19.46

19.46

Reserves

25.25

62.17

53.86

52.55

Net Worth

60.09

97.01

88.7

87.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

66.35

126.96

129.39

105.53

yoy growth (%)

-47.73

-1.87

22.61

-51.28

Raw materials

-35

-56.61

-42.26

-47.56

As % of sales

52.74

44.58

32.66

45.07

Employee costs

-30.12

-41.7

-49.61

-36.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-17.3

0.39

2.1

-10.18

Depreciation

-3.55

-3.86

-4.09

-4.06

Tax paid

-0.18

-0.67

-0.35

2.14

Working capital

12.71

15.26

14.34

12.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.73

-1.87

22.61

-51.28

Op profit growth

-266.37

-29.81

1,023.14

-80.73

EBIT growth

-263.87

-48.92

381.26

0.64

Net profit growth

6,219.19

-115.76

-121.83

48.13

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

44.27

48.71

44.36

66.36

128.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

44.27

48.71

44.36

66.36

128.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.87

62.16

4.86

5.96

1.86

AI Champdany Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT AI Champdany Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

N Pujara

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ramya Hariharan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mrityunjoy Banerjee

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Damodardas Jerambhai Wadhwa

Independent Director

Mina Agarwal

Company Secretary

Gopal Sharma

Independent Director

G Goswami

Executive Director & CFO

LALANJEE JHA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AI Champdany Industries Ltd

Summary

AI Champdany Industries Ltd was formerly incorporated as Anglo-India Jute Mills Company Limited in January, 1917. Thereafter, the Company changed the name from Anglo-India Jute Mills Company Limited to AI Champdany Industries Ltd in 2007. Company assumed its present status including name in 2006 after series of merger, the oldest of the parties to merge Champdany Jute Company Ltd. established in 1873. The Company belongs to a renowned industrial house of Kolkata, the Wadhwa Group which took over controlling stake in 1967 from foreign management. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and exporting of jute products. It operates in two segments: jute/jute diversified products and flax products. The Companys products include linen products, ramie, viscose and wool. At present, with the farsightedness of the management, the Wellington Jute Mill was modernised to produce value-added diversified Jute products with the production capacity of 100 tonnes per day.In 1983, the company set up a 100% EOU at the same location for the manufacture of Fine Jute Yarns with a capacity of 35 Tonnes per day. In 1984, it has setup another 100% EOU at Narayanpur, West Bengal for manufacture of Jute & Jute Blended fabrics with a capacity of 10 Tonnes per day.In the Year 1993 a Carpet manufacturing unit with a capacity of 1.5 million Sq, metres per annum and 100% EOU for manufacture of fine Yarn with a capacity of 20 Tonnes per day has been set up at Orissa. In 2006 FLAX UNIT was established to prod
Company FAQs

What is the AI Champdany Industries Ltd share price today?

The AI Champdany Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹12.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of AI Champdany Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AI Champdany Industries Ltd is ₹38.29 Cr. as of 08 Oct ‘18

What is the PE and PB ratio of AI Champdany Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AI Champdany Industries Ltd is 0 and -58.18 as of 08 Oct ‘18

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AI Champdany Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AI Champdany Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AI Champdany Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 08 Oct ‘18

What is the CAGR of AI Champdany Industries Ltd?

AI Champdany Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.11%, 3 Years at -4.73%, 1 Year at -57.80%, 6 Month at -61.09%, 3 Month at -45.39% and 1 Month at -33.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AI Champdany Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AI Champdany Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

