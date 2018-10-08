AI Champdany Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-17.3
0.39
2.1
-10.18
Depreciation
-3.55
-3.86
-4.09
-4.06
Tax paid
-0.18
-0.67
-0.35
2.14
Working capital
12.71
15.26
14.34
12.05
Other operating items
Operating
-8.32
11.12
12
-0.04
Capital expenditure
0
19.43
0.11
-238.35
Free cash flow
-8.32
30.55
12.11
-238.39
Equity raised
132.36
138.97
126.67
136.62
Investing
0.1
-1.8
-0.04
0.51
Financing
26.36
28.55
91.24
46.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
150.49
196.27
229.97
-55.2
