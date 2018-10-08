iifl-logo-icon 1
AI Champdany Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.45
(-4.96%)
Oct 8, 2018

AI Champ.Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-17.3

0.39

2.1

-10.18

Depreciation

-3.55

-3.86

-4.09

-4.06

Tax paid

-0.18

-0.67

-0.35

2.14

Working capital

12.71

15.26

14.34

12.05

Other operating items

Operating

-8.32

11.12

12

-0.04

Capital expenditure

0

19.43

0.11

-238.35

Free cash flow

-8.32

30.55

12.11

-238.39

Equity raised

132.36

138.97

126.67

136.62

Investing

0.1

-1.8

-0.04

0.51

Financing

26.36

28.55

91.24

46.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

150.49

196.27

229.97

-55.2

