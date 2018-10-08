iifl-logo-icon 1
AI Champdany Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.45
(-4.96%)
Oct 8, 2018|02:07:35 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

66.35

126.96

129.39

105.53

yoy growth (%)

-47.73

-1.87

22.61

-51.28

Raw materials

-35

-56.61

-42.26

-47.56

As % of sales

52.74

44.58

32.66

45.07

Employee costs

-30.12

-41.7

-49.61

-36.42

As % of sales

45.4

32.84

38.34

34.51

Other costs

-14.65

-20.57

-26

-20.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.08

16.2

20.1

19.44

Operating profit

-13.43

8.07

11.5

1.02

OPM

-20.24

6.35

8.88

0.97

Depreciation

-3.55

-3.86

-4.09

-4.06

Interest expense

-5.9

-6.56

-11.51

-13.01

Other income

5.58

2.74

6.21

5.86

Profit before tax

-17.3

0.39

2.1

-10.18

Taxes

-0.18

-0.67

-0.35

2.14

Tax rate

1.05

-170.35

-16.71

-21.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-17.48

-0.27

1.75

-8.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-17.48

-0.27

1.75

-8.03

yoy growth (%)

6,219.19

-115.76

-121.83

48.13

NPM

-26.34

-0.21

1.35

-7.61

