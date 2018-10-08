Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
66.35
126.96
129.39
105.53
yoy growth (%)
-47.73
-1.87
22.61
-51.28
Raw materials
-35
-56.61
-42.26
-47.56
As % of sales
52.74
44.58
32.66
45.07
Employee costs
-30.12
-41.7
-49.61
-36.42
As % of sales
45.4
32.84
38.34
34.51
Other costs
-14.65
-20.57
-26
-20.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.08
16.2
20.1
19.44
Operating profit
-13.43
8.07
11.5
1.02
OPM
-20.24
6.35
8.88
0.97
Depreciation
-3.55
-3.86
-4.09
-4.06
Interest expense
-5.9
-6.56
-11.51
-13.01
Other income
5.58
2.74
6.21
5.86
Profit before tax
-17.3
0.39
2.1
-10.18
Taxes
-0.18
-0.67
-0.35
2.14
Tax rate
1.05
-170.35
-16.71
-21.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-17.48
-0.27
1.75
-8.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-17.48
-0.27
1.75
-8.03
yoy growth (%)
6,219.19
-115.76
-121.83
48.13
NPM
-26.34
-0.21
1.35
-7.61
