AI Champdany Industries Ltd Key Ratios

12.45
(-4.96%)
Oct 8, 2018|02:07:35 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-48.29

-4.08

26.8

-51.28

Op profit growth

-251.46

-23.85

1,320.69

-83.72

EBIT growth

-262.03

-49.84

392.97

2.51

Net profit growth

7,869.11

-110.93

-124.91

46.79

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-20.66

7.05

8.88

0.79

EBIT margin

-17.1

5.45

10.43

2.68

Net profit margin

-26.28

-0.17

1.49

-7.61

RoCE

-7.67

3.85

6.29

1.33

RoNW

-4.68

-0.05

0.63

-2.37

RoA

-2.95

-0.03

0.22

-0.94

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.67

-0.07

0.65

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-6.84

-1.34

-0.69

-4.42

Book value per share

28.65

31.81

27.76

26.11

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.81

-115.42

40.69

0

P/CEPS

-1.5

-6.02

-38.08

-6.15

P/B

0.46

0.31

1.02

1.04

EV/EBIDTA

-11.48

5.68

11.38

31.1

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

1.06

-146.7

-18.42

-21.06

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

88.72

51.94

53.77

70.48

Inventory days

833.39

437.13

386.85

454.36

Creditor days

-185.61

-135.11

-106.49

-72.02

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.92

-1.06

-1.21

-0.21

Net debt / equity

0.65

0.37

1.46

1.97

Net debt / op. profit

-4.18

4.1

10.49

168.62

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-52.74

-44.1

-34.17

-45.07

Employee costs

-45.4

-32.49

-37.07

-34.51

Other costs

-22.51

-16.34

-19.86

-19.61

