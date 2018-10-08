Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-48.29
-4.08
26.8
-51.28
Op profit growth
-251.46
-23.85
1,320.69
-83.72
EBIT growth
-262.03
-49.84
392.97
2.51
Net profit growth
7,869.11
-110.93
-124.91
46.79
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-20.66
7.05
8.88
0.79
EBIT margin
-17.1
5.45
10.43
2.68
Net profit margin
-26.28
-0.17
1.49
-7.61
RoCE
-7.67
3.85
6.29
1.33
RoNW
-4.68
-0.05
0.63
-2.37
RoA
-2.95
-0.03
0.22
-0.94
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.67
-0.07
0.65
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-6.84
-1.34
-0.69
-4.42
Book value per share
28.65
31.81
27.76
26.11
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.81
-115.42
40.69
0
P/CEPS
-1.5
-6.02
-38.08
-6.15
P/B
0.46
0.31
1.02
1.04
EV/EBIDTA
-11.48
5.68
11.38
31.1
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.06
-146.7
-18.42
-21.06
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
88.72
51.94
53.77
70.48
Inventory days
833.39
437.13
386.85
454.36
Creditor days
-185.61
-135.11
-106.49
-72.02
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.92
-1.06
-1.21
-0.21
Net debt / equity
0.65
0.37
1.46
1.97
Net debt / op. profit
-4.18
4.1
10.49
168.62
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-52.74
-44.1
-34.17
-45.07
Employee costs
-45.4
-32.49
-37.07
-34.51
Other costs
-22.51
-16.34
-19.86
-19.61
