AI Champdany Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
35.1
32.16
30.49
46.13
90.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
35.1
32.16
30.49
46.13
90.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.64
8.64
6.37
3.03
2.99
Total Income
43.74
40.81
36.86
49.16
93.86
Total Expenditure
35.42
40.38
36.51
52.15
85.67
PBIDT
8.32
0.43
0.35
-2.99
8.19
Interest
1.03
4.48
4.55
4.19
5.32
PBDT
7.29
-4.05
-4.2
-7.18
2.87
Depreciation
2.35
2.55
2.7
2.94
2.46
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
-0.02
0
Deferred Tax
3.46
-0.72
-0.07
-1.8
0.07
Reported Profit After Tax
1.48
-5.89
-6.83
-8.31
0.33
Minority Interest After NP
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
0.01
0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.52
-5.86
-6.81
-8.31
0.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.52
-5.86
-6.81
-8.31
0.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.45
-1.95
-2.28
-2.68
0.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.38
15.38
15.38
15.38
15.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.7
1.33
1.14
-6.48
9.01
PBDTM(%)
20.76
-12.59
-13.77
-15.56
3.15
PATM(%)
4.21
-18.31
-22.4
-18.01
0.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.