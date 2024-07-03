iifl-logo-icon 1
AI Champdany Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

12.45
(-4.96%)
Oct 8, 2018|02:07:35 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

35.1

32.16

30.49

46.13

90.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

35.1

32.16

30.49

46.13

90.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.64

8.64

6.37

3.03

2.99

Total Income

43.74

40.81

36.86

49.16

93.86

Total Expenditure

35.42

40.38

36.51

52.15

85.67

PBIDT

8.32

0.43

0.35

-2.99

8.19

Interest

1.03

4.48

4.55

4.19

5.32

PBDT

7.29

-4.05

-4.2

-7.18

2.87

Depreciation

2.35

2.55

2.7

2.94

2.46

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

-0.02

0

Deferred Tax

3.46

-0.72

-0.07

-1.8

0.07

Reported Profit After Tax

1.48

-5.89

-6.83

-8.31

0.33

Minority Interest After NP

-0.03

-0.03

-0.02

0.01

0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.52

-5.86

-6.81

-8.31

0.32

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.52

-5.86

-6.81

-8.31

0.32

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.45

-1.95

-2.28

-2.68

0.11

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.38

15.38

15.38

15.38

15.38

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

23.7

1.33

1.14

-6.48

9.01

PBDTM(%)

20.76

-12.59

-13.77

-15.56

3.15

PATM(%)

4.21

-18.31

-22.4

-18.01

0.36

