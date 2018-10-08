AI Champdany Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.38
15.38
15.38
15.38
Preference Capital
19.46
19.46
19.46
19.46
Reserves
25.25
62.17
53.86
52.55
Net Worth
60.09
97.01
88.7
87.39
Minority Interest
Debt
22.06
9.07
44.83
57.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.95
6.51
6.83
7.01
Total Liabilities
84.1
112.59
140.36
152.34
Fixed Assets
60.04
61.89
73.33
77.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.67
7.32
7.32
7.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.97
10.98
4.74
2.63
Networking Capital
15.8
27.22
50.06
64.6
Inventories
104.33
128
150.96
151.9
Inventory Days
835.5
Sundry Debtors
6.86
8.08
14.45
15.23
Debtor Days
83.77
Other Current Assets
54.5
58.43
60.35
60.71
Sundry Creditors
-26.82
-30.1
-34.57
-37.7
Creditor Days
207.36
Other Current Liabilities
-123.07
-137.19
-141.13
-125.54
Cash
0.61
5.19
4.91
0.48
Total Assets
84.09
112.6
140.36
152.33
