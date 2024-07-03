AI Champdany Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
29.51
14.77
28.49
20.22
28.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
29.51
14.77
28.49
20.22
28.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-0.35
8.22
58.07
4.09
0.75
Total Income
29.16
22.99
86.56
24.31
29.52
Total Expenditure
65.92
23.01
65.1
25.27
26.05
PBIDT
-36.76
-0.02
21.46
-0.95
3.48
Interest
0.52
0.86
3.59
2.74
2.8
PBDT
-37.28
-0.88
17.87
-3.7
0.67
Depreciation
0.39
1.57
1.43
1.7
1.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.01
0
0.02
Deferred Tax
-4.06
3.51
-3.48
-0.42
-3.76
Reported Profit After Tax
-33.61
-5.96
19.9
-4.98
2.8
Minority Interest After NP
-0.02
-0.01
0.01
-0.02
-0.05
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-33.59
-5.95
19.89
-4.96
2.86
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-0.11
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-33.59
-5.95
19.89
-4.96
2.97
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-1.96
6.47
-1.64
0.93
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.38
15.38
15.38
15.38
15.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-124.56
-0.13
75.32
-4.69
12.09
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-113.89
-40.35
69.84
-24.62
9.72
