AI Champdany Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

12.45
(-4.96%)
Oct 8, 2018|02:07:35 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

29.51

14.77

28.49

20.22

28.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

29.51

14.77

28.49

20.22

28.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-0.35

8.22

58.07

4.09

0.75

Total Income

29.16

22.99

86.56

24.31

29.52

Total Expenditure

65.92

23.01

65.1

25.27

26.05

PBIDT

-36.76

-0.02

21.46

-0.95

3.48

Interest

0.52

0.86

3.59

2.74

2.8

PBDT

-37.28

-0.88

17.87

-3.7

0.67

Depreciation

0.39

1.57

1.43

1.7

1.6

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.01

0

0.02

Deferred Tax

-4.06

3.51

-3.48

-0.42

-3.76

Reported Profit After Tax

-33.61

-5.96

19.9

-4.98

2.8

Minority Interest After NP

-0.02

-0.01

0.01

-0.02

-0.05

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-33.59

-5.95

19.89

-4.96

2.86

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-0.11

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-33.59

-5.95

19.89

-4.96

2.97

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-1.96

6.47

-1.64

0.93

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.38

15.38

15.38

15.38

15.38

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-124.56

-0.13

75.32

-4.69

12.09

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-113.89

-40.35

69.84

-24.62

9.72

