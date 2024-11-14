|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|AI CHAMPDANY INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please see the attachment
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|AI CHAMPDANY INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results both Standalone and Consolidated for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Jun 2024
|4 Jun 2024
|AI CHAMPDANY INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as per letter attached as per letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|AI CHAMPDANY INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as per letter attached as per letter attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
