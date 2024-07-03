AI Champdany Industries Ltd Summary

AI Champdany Industries Ltd was formerly incorporated as Anglo-India Jute Mills Company Limited in January, 1917. Thereafter, the Company changed the name from Anglo-India Jute Mills Company Limited to AI Champdany Industries Ltd in 2007. Company assumed its present status including name in 2006 after series of merger, the oldest of the parties to merge Champdany Jute Company Ltd. established in 1873. The Company belongs to a renowned industrial house of Kolkata, the Wadhwa Group which took over controlling stake in 1967 from foreign management. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and exporting of jute products. It operates in two segments: jute/jute diversified products and flax products. The Companys products include linen products, ramie, viscose and wool. At present, with the farsightedness of the management, the Wellington Jute Mill was modernised to produce value-added diversified Jute products with the production capacity of 100 tonnes per day.In 1983, the company set up a 100% EOU at the same location for the manufacture of Fine Jute Yarns with a capacity of 35 Tonnes per day. In 1984, it has setup another 100% EOU at Narayanpur, West Bengal for manufacture of Jute & Jute Blended fabrics with a capacity of 10 Tonnes per day.In the Year 1993 a Carpet manufacturing unit with a capacity of 1.5 million Sq, metres per annum and 100% EOU for manufacture of fine Yarn with a capacity of 20 Tonnes per day has been set up at Orissa. In 2006 FLAX UNIT was established to produce 720 MT of Flax item with limited weaving facilities.By 2007 WOOL COMBING SPINNING with supporting bleaching dying facilities are being commissioned with capacity 1500 MT to be followed by weaving facilities for entire gamout of weaving different natural fiber yarns produced by the Co. i.e. Linen, Wool, Ramie, Viscose etc. either on their own for each fiber & / or in blends with one or more of them.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Company produced 45,170 million tons of jute/jute diversified products and 416 million tons of flax products. During fiscal 2010, it had an installed capacity to produce 113,486 million tons of jute/jute diversified products and 1,235 million tons of flax products.In 2023, the Company had entered into Business Development Agreement on 13th August, 2021 with Eden realty Ventures Pvt Ltd for development of one of the non-core assets of the Company situated at Shibpur, in Howrah. However, the said agreement was cancelled due to default in payment of installments by Eden realty Ventures Pvt Ltd. Due to the disputes and differences the matter was referred to Arbitration for settlement. After many hearing, at the instance of the Arbitrator, settlement was reached at Rs 60 crores with Shakhambari Real Ventures Pvt.Ltd., a subsidiary of Eden Realty Ventures Pvt. Ltd (original Buyer).The Company is trying to revive the operations at Wellington Jute Mill, Yarn and Weaving units at Rishra.