AI CHAMPDANY INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of AI Champdany Industries Limited

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of AI Champdany Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in Equity and the cash flow statement for the year on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statement").

In our opinion and to the best of information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March 2024, the profit comprehensive income/loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted the audit of standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of the Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide the basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming of opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matters A. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. Our key procedures included the following: Revenue Recognition a) Assessed the appropriateness of the companys revenue recognition accounting policies, including those relating to discounts, incentives and rebates by comparing with the applicable accounting standards; Revenue for the company consists primarily of sale ofproducts. b) Tested the operating effectiveness of the general IT control environment and key IT application controls over Revenue from the sale of products is recognized at the moment when performance obligation of the underlying products have been completed and is measured net of discounts, incentives and rebates given to the customers. recognition of revenue, calculation of discounts, incentives and rebates; The estimation of discounts, incentives and rebates recognized, related to sales made during the year, is material and considered to be complex and judgmental. Therefore, there is a risk of revenue being misstated as a result of inaccurate estimates of discounts, incentives and rebates. c) Performed test of details: Further, the company focuses on revenue as a key performance measure. Therefore, revenue was our area of focus included whether the accruals were misstated and appropriately valued, whether rebates and discounts was recorded in the correct period and whether the significant transactions had been accurately recorded in the Statement of Profit and Loss. i) Agreed samples of sales, discounts, incentives and rebates to supporting documentation and approvals; and Refer corresponding note for amounts recognized as revenue from sale of products ii) Obtained supporting documents for sales transactions recorded either side of year end as well as credit notes issued after the year ended to determine whether revenue was recognized in the correct period. d) Performed focused analytical procedures: i) Compared the revenue for the current year with the prior year for variance/ trend analysis and where relevant, completed further inquiries and testing to corroborate the variances by considering both internal and external benchmarks, overlaying our understanding of industry; and ii) Compared the discounts, incentives andrebatesofthe current year with the prior year for variance/ trend analysis and where relevant, completed further inquiries and testing to corroborate the variances by considering both internal and external benchmarks, overlaying our understanding of industry e) Considered the appropriateness of the companys description of the accounting policy, disclosures related to revenue, discounts, incentives and rebates and whether these are adequately presented in the financial statement. Litigations and claims -provisions and contingent liabilities Our key procedures included the following: As disclosed in Notes detailing contingent liability and provision for contingencies, the company is involved in direct, indirect tax and other litigations (litigations) that are pending with different statutory authorities. • Assessed the appropriates of the companys accounting policies, including those relating to provision and contingent liability by comparing with the applicable accounting standards; Whether a liability is recognized or disclosed as a contingent liability in the financial statements is inherently judgmental and dependent on a number of significant assumptions and assessments. • Assessed the company process for identification of the pending litigations and completeness for financial reporting and also for monitoring of significant developments in relation to such pending litigations; The amounts involved are potentially significant and determining the amount, if any, to be recognized or disclosed in the financial statements, is inherently subjective. • Engaged subject matter specialists to gain an understanding of the current status of litigations and monitored changes in the disputes, if any, through discussions with the management and by reading external advice received by the company, where relevant, to establish that the provisions had been appropriately recognized or disclosed as required; • Assessed the companys assumptions and estimates in respect of litigations, including the liabilities or provisions recognized or contingent liabilities disclosed in the financial statements. This involved assessing the probability of an unfavorable outcome of a given proceeding and the reliability of estimates of related amounts; • Performed substantive procedures on the underlying calculations supporting the provisions recorded; • Assessed the managements conclusions through understanding precedents set in similar cases; and Considering the appropriateness of the companys description of the disclosures related to litigations and whether these adequately presented in the financial statements. C. Valuation of investments and impairment there of Our key procedures included the following: I. Non-Current Investments in Unquoted equity instruments. Verified with reference to latest registered valuers report; II. Current Investments in unquoted mutual funds. Valuation report based on simple average of valuation of investee on EBIDTA concept, Revaluation concept, and Discounted cash flow concept. III. Fixed Deposit with Bank. Verified with reference to duly declared NAV of the investee. Verified with reference to banks confirmation and computation of interest accrued thereon.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the companies in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. The respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the companies are responsible for maintenance of the adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the companies and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the company is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs, will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls

system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the company to express an opinion on the financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of such entities included in the financial statements.

Maturity is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

2. As required by Section 143(3)oftheAct,basedonourauditwereportthat:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and

belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid financial statements.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid financial statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the financial statements.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the IndAS specified under Section 133 ofthe Act, read with Rule 7 ofthe Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none ofthe directors is disqualified as on 31 st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure 1". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The financial statements disclose impact of pending litigations on the financial position of the company in note no. 26 of financial statement.

ii. The company has not entered into long term contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv. No fund has been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other entity or person including foreign entities or provide any guarantee or security as undertaken by the management.

v. No fund has been received by the company from any person or entity including foreign entity or provide any guarantee or security as undertaken by the management.

vi. Nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under clause (iv) and (v) above contain any material mis-statement.

vii. No dividend or part was declared by company during the year as per Section 123 of Companies Act, 2013.

viii. Based on our examination which included test checks, observe that the company has used an accounting software, i.e, Oracle-based for maintaining its books of account during the year. During the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure 2" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

ANNEXURE-1

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") referred to in Para V (2) (f) of our report of even date.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of AI CHAMPDANY INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the "Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Emphasis of Matter

Debt control mechanism needs strengthening.

We hereby report without qualifying that Debt control mechanism needs strengthening.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Acompanys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of

the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting in standalone perspective and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE-2

Report on the matters specified in Paragraphs 3 and 4 of THE COMPANIES (AUDITORS REPORT) ORDER, 2020, referred to in Para V (1) of our report of even date

I. a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and

situation of PPE.

b. The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies between book records and the physical inventories have been noticed on such verification.

c. The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

II. a. The inventories have been physically verified at reasonable intervals during the year by the management.

The discrepancies noticed on physical verification between the physical stock and book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

b. The company has not taken any Borrowing for working capital in excess of 5 crores during the year.

III. The Company has not granted any Loans, Secured or Unsecured to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or Other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

IV. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of Loans, making Investments and providing guarantees and securities.

V. The Company has not accepted deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder to the extent notified. Accordingly, paragraph 3(V) of the Order is not applicable.

VI. On the basis of records produced we are of the opinion that prima facie cost records and accounts prescribed by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of products of the company covered under the rules under said section have been made and maintained. However, we are neither required to carry out nor have carried out any detailed examination of such accounts and records.

VII. a. According to information and explanations given to us, the company is generally regular in depositing with statutory authorities undisputed statutory dues to the extent applicable to it which could not be verified by us.

b. Details of dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, VAT, Goods & Service tax and others cess which have not been deposited as on 31 st March, 2024 on accounts of dispute are furnished below:-

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Amount involved (Rs. in lacs) Bhatpara Municipality Municipal Tax & Land Revenue Review Board 188.55 ESI Act ESI dues ESI Court 328.01 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT (Appeal) 8327.95

VIII. According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as Income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

IX. Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any bank, financial institution or government. Company has no debenture holder. As informed, the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

X. No monies were raised by way of Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer;

XI. a. No fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management, no whistle-blower mechanism is still in existence in the company.

XII. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly paragraph 3 (XII) of the Order is not applicable.

XIII. All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details of related parties transactions have been disclosed in the F inancial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV. a. The company has an internal audit system and periodic reporting by an external agency, b. The management is under process of implementation of observations made in the reports.

XV. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors.

XVI. The Companyis notrequired to beregistered under section 45-LA of the Reserve Bank oflndiaAct, 1934. The company is not a Core Investment Company CIC). The management has not yet informed whether the Group has one or more CIC.

XVII. The company has not incurred any cash losses for the current year.

XVIII. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the period.

XIX. No material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet.

XX. a. The requirement for transferring unspent amount of other than ongoing proj ects, by the company to a Fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 within a period of time was not required.

b. The requirement for transferring unspent amounts of ongoing projects, by the company under Section 135(5) to a Special Account was notrequired.

XXI. There are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.