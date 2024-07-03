SectorTextiles
Open₹105
Prev. Close₹100.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.79
Day's High₹105
Day's Low₹98.05
52 Week's High₹119.35
52 Week's Low₹73.85
Book Value₹109.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)86.05
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.64
8.64
8.64
8.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
87.54
91.22
99.08
82.08
Net Worth
96.18
99.86
107.72
90.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
212.94
138.95
164.21
170.94
yoy growth (%)
53.23
-15.37
-3.93
0.65
Raw materials
-140.6
-90.62
-117.23
-116.69
As % of sales
66.03
65.21
71.39
68.26
Employee costs
-19.61
-14.04
-16.07
-15.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
24.5
12.21
1.5
5.94
Depreciation
-5.71
-5.68
-5.4
-4.89
Tax paid
-6.84
-3.66
-0.36
-2.08
Working capital
25.24
-21.88
-8.8
-3.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
53.23
-15.37
-3.93
0.65
Op profit growth
51.01
65.36
-25.17
-23.73
EBIT growth
72.48
105.23
-39.78
-28.79
Net profit growth
106.43
648.32
-70.43
-13.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
S V Alagappan
Joint MD & Executive Director
A Lalitha
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
S K Sundararaman
Independent Non Exe. Director
S Palaniswami
Independent Non Exe. Director
C Sivasamy
Independent Non Exe. Director
S Marusamy
Independent Non Exe. Director
M Ganeshkumar
Reports by Shiva Mills Ltd
Summary
Shiva Mills Limited was originally incorporated as STYL Textile Ventures Limited on November 24, 2015 at the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the name was changed to Shiva Mills Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the change of name dated August 29, 2017 obtained from the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore. The Company is engaged in manufacturing & marketing of cotton yarn products. The Company has a spinning unit near Dindigul, Tamil Nadu with an installed capacity of 39072 spindles and 22 Windmills with an installed capacity of 10.65 MW.The Companys spinning unit was started in the year 1989 with factory located at Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. It established strong brand loyalty especially in major knitting centers like Tirupur and Upcountry. The Company exported around 20% - 30% of cotton produced to Far East countries. The unit modernized at periodical intervals by availing Term loans under Technology Upgradation Fund (TUF) Scheme. The unit is equipped with some of sophisticated machinery like LMW V4 Cards, Rieter SB D22 Drawframe, Rieter E35 Omega Lap, Rieter E80 Combers, Saurer AC6 Autoconer, Sussen Compact System for ring frames. The unit installed sophisticated testing equipments to test the quality parameters of cotton as well as yarn to maintain quality standards. The unit implemented ISO 9001: 2000 Standards certified by Det Norske Veritas, Netherlands for quality standards.In 2004, the Com
The Shiva Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹99.57 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shiva Mills Ltd is ₹86.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shiva Mills Ltd is 0 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shiva Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shiva Mills Ltd is ₹73.85 and ₹119.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shiva Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.32%, 3 Years at -12.90%, 1 Year at 5.39%, 6 Month at 8.27%, 3 Month at 10.88% and 1 Month at 5.90%.
