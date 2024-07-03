Summary

Shiva Mills Limited was originally incorporated as STYL Textile Ventures Limited on November 24, 2015 at the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the name was changed to Shiva Mills Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the change of name dated August 29, 2017 obtained from the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore. The Company is engaged in manufacturing & marketing of cotton yarn products. The Company has a spinning unit near Dindigul, Tamil Nadu with an installed capacity of 39072 spindles and 22 Windmills with an installed capacity of 10.65 MW.The Companys spinning unit was started in the year 1989 with factory located at Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. It established strong brand loyalty especially in major knitting centers like Tirupur and Upcountry. The Company exported around 20% - 30% of cotton produced to Far East countries. The unit modernized at periodical intervals by availing Term loans under Technology Upgradation Fund (TUF) Scheme. The unit is equipped with some of sophisticated machinery like LMW V4 Cards, Rieter SB D22 Drawframe, Rieter E35 Omega Lap, Rieter E80 Combers, Saurer AC6 Autoconer, Sussen Compact System for ring frames. The unit installed sophisticated testing equipments to test the quality parameters of cotton as well as yarn to maintain quality standards. The unit implemented ISO 9001: 2000 Standards certified by Det Norske Veritas, Netherlands for quality standards.In 2004, the Com

