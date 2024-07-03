iifl-logo-icon 1
Shiva Mills Ltd Share Price

99.57
(-1.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:34:40 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open105
  Day's High105
  52 Wk High119.35
  Prev. Close100.7
  Day's Low98.05
  52 Wk Low 73.85
  Turnover (lac)12.79
  P/E0
  Face Value10
  Book Value109.48
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)86.05
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shiva Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

105

Prev. Close

100.7

Turnover(Lac.)

12.79

Day's High

105

Day's Low

98.05

52 Week's High

119.35

52 Week's Low

73.85

Book Value

109.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

86.05

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shiva Mills Ltd Corporate Action

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shiva Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shiva Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.32%

Institutions: 0.32%

Non-Institutions: 24.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shiva Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.64

8.64

8.64

8.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

87.54

91.22

99.08

82.08

Net Worth

96.18

99.86

107.72

90.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

212.94

138.95

164.21

170.94

yoy growth (%)

53.23

-15.37

-3.93

0.65

Raw materials

-140.6

-90.62

-117.23

-116.69

As % of sales

66.03

65.21

71.39

68.26

Employee costs

-19.61

-14.04

-16.07

-15.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

24.5

12.21

1.5

5.94

Depreciation

-5.71

-5.68

-5.4

-4.89

Tax paid

-6.84

-3.66

-0.36

-2.08

Working capital

25.24

-21.88

-8.8

-3.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

53.23

-15.37

-3.93

0.65

Op profit growth

51.01

65.36

-25.17

-23.73

EBIT growth

72.48

105.23

-39.78

-28.79

Net profit growth

106.43

648.32

-70.43

-13.61

No Record Found

Shiva Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shiva Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

S V Alagappan

Joint MD & Executive Director

A Lalitha

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

S K Sundararaman

Independent Non Exe. Director

S Palaniswami

Independent Non Exe. Director

C Sivasamy

Independent Non Exe. Director

S Marusamy

Independent Non Exe. Director

M Ganeshkumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shiva Mills Ltd

Summary

Shiva Mills Limited was originally incorporated as STYL Textile Ventures Limited on November 24, 2015 at the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the name was changed to Shiva Mills Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the change of name dated August 29, 2017 obtained from the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore. The Company is engaged in manufacturing & marketing of cotton yarn products. The Company has a spinning unit near Dindigul, Tamil Nadu with an installed capacity of 39072 spindles and 22 Windmills with an installed capacity of 10.65 MW.The Companys spinning unit was started in the year 1989 with factory located at Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. It established strong brand loyalty especially in major knitting centers like Tirupur and Upcountry. The Company exported around 20% - 30% of cotton produced to Far East countries. The unit modernized at periodical intervals by availing Term loans under Technology Upgradation Fund (TUF) Scheme. The unit is equipped with some of sophisticated machinery like LMW V4 Cards, Rieter SB D22 Drawframe, Rieter E35 Omega Lap, Rieter E80 Combers, Saurer AC6 Autoconer, Sussen Compact System for ring frames. The unit installed sophisticated testing equipments to test the quality parameters of cotton as well as yarn to maintain quality standards. The unit implemented ISO 9001: 2000 Standards certified by Det Norske Veritas, Netherlands for quality standards.In 2004, the Com
Company FAQs

What is the Shiva Mills Ltd share price today?

The Shiva Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹99.57 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shiva Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shiva Mills Ltd is ₹86.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shiva Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shiva Mills Ltd is 0 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shiva Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shiva Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shiva Mills Ltd is ₹73.85 and ₹119.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shiva Mills Ltd?

Shiva Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.32%, 3 Years at -12.90%, 1 Year at 5.39%, 6 Month at 8.27%, 3 Month at 10.88% and 1 Month at 5.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shiva Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shiva Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.94 %
Institutions - 0.33 %
Public - 24.74 %

