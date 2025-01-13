Shiva Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.64
8.64
8.64
8.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
87.54
91.22
99.08
82.08
Net Worth
96.18
99.86
107.72
90.72
Minority Interest
Debt
10.3
0
7.93
3.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.75
3.22
3.11
3.68
Total Liabilities
109.23
103.08
118.76
98.23
Fixed Assets
64.04
67.93
65.6
70.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.6
0.6
0.42
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.73
0.49
0.02
0.13
Networking Capital
43.22
23
50.77
23.86
Inventories
31.59
15.6
44.56
26.9
Inventory Days
76.38
70.65
Sundry Debtors
19.92
14.22
15.24
10.59
Debtor Days
26.12
27.81
Other Current Assets
6.07
6.48
4.32
2.95
Sundry Creditors
-5.54
-5.21
-2.12
-7.22
Creditor Days
3.63
18.96
Other Current Liabilities
-8.82
-8.09
-11.23
-9.36
Cash
0.63
11.06
1.95
3.86
Total Assets
109.22
103.08
118.76
98.24
