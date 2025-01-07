Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
212.94
138.95
164.21
170.94
yoy growth (%)
53.23
-15.37
-3.93
0.65
Raw materials
-140.6
-90.62
-117.23
-116.69
As % of sales
66.03
65.21
71.39
68.26
Employee costs
-19.61
-14.04
-16.07
-15.69
As % of sales
9.21
10.1
9.78
9.18
Other costs
-22.23
-14.1
-18.69
-22.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.44
10.15
11.38
13.01
Operating profit
30.47
20.18
12.2
16.31
OPM
14.31
14.52
7.43
9.54
Depreciation
-5.71
-5.68
-5.4
-4.89
Interest expense
-0.94
-2.53
-5.67
-5.99
Other income
0.68
0.25
0.39
0.52
Profit before tax
24.5
12.21
1.5
5.94
Taxes
-6.84
-3.66
-0.36
-2.08
Tax rate
-27.93
-29.98
-24.24
-35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
17.65
8.55
1.14
3.86
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
17.65
8.55
1.14
3.86
yoy growth (%)
106.43
648.32
-70.43
-13.61
NPM
8.29
6.15
0.69
2.26
