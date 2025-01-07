iifl-logo-icon 1
Shiva Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

97.74
(-0.23%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

212.94

138.95

164.21

170.94

yoy growth (%)

53.23

-15.37

-3.93

0.65

Raw materials

-140.6

-90.62

-117.23

-116.69

As % of sales

66.03

65.21

71.39

68.26

Employee costs

-19.61

-14.04

-16.07

-15.69

As % of sales

9.21

10.1

9.78

9.18

Other costs

-22.23

-14.1

-18.69

-22.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.44

10.15

11.38

13.01

Operating profit

30.47

20.18

12.2

16.31

OPM

14.31

14.52

7.43

9.54

Depreciation

-5.71

-5.68

-5.4

-4.89

Interest expense

-0.94

-2.53

-5.67

-5.99

Other income

0.68

0.25

0.39

0.52

Profit before tax

24.5

12.21

1.5

5.94

Taxes

-6.84

-3.66

-0.36

-2.08

Tax rate

-27.93

-29.98

-24.24

-35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

17.65

8.55

1.14

3.86

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

17.65

8.55

1.14

3.86

yoy growth (%)

106.43

648.32

-70.43

-13.61

NPM

8.29

6.15

0.69

2.26

