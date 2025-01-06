Shiva Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
24.5
12.21
1.5
5.94
Depreciation
-5.71
-5.68
-5.4
-4.89
Tax paid
-6.84
-3.66
-0.36
-2.08
Working capital
25.24
-21.88
-8.8
-3.19
Other operating items
Operating
37.18
-19
-13.06
-4.22
Capital expenditure
0.92
0.17
5.11
3.48
Free cash flow
38.1
-18.83
-7.95
-0.74
Equity raised
163.5
147.21
141.45
149.93
Investing
0.42
-0.03
0
0.01
Financing
4.2
-36.64
-16.66
-10.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.2
Net in cash
206.22
91.7
116.84
140.05
