iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shiva Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

97.97
(-2.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shiva Mills Ltd

Shiva Mills FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

24.5

12.21

1.5

5.94

Depreciation

-5.71

-5.68

-5.4

-4.89

Tax paid

-6.84

-3.66

-0.36

-2.08

Working capital

25.24

-21.88

-8.8

-3.19

Other operating items

Operating

37.18

-19

-13.06

-4.22

Capital expenditure

0.92

0.17

5.11

3.48

Free cash flow

38.1

-18.83

-7.95

-0.74

Equity raised

163.5

147.21

141.45

149.93

Investing

0.42

-0.03

0

0.01

Financing

4.2

-36.64

-16.66

-10.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.2

Net in cash

206.22

91.7

116.84

140.05

Shiva Mills : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shiva Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.