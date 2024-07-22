|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Aug 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|AGM 21/08/2024 Intimation of Annual General Meeting, Book Closure and Cut-off date for remote e-voting. Book Closure date for 9th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.07.2024) Proceeding of 9th Annual General Meeting. Appointment of Independent Director - Sri K Manikandan. Summary of Results of e-voting and Scrutinizer Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)
