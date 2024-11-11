Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Shiva Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.9.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.9.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

Shiva Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.6.2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.6.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 28 Jun 2024

Appointment of Non - Executive Independent Director - Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 10 May 2024

Shiva Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended 31.3.2024. Please take on record the recommendation of Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-2024 will be considered at the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 24.5.2024. The Board of Directors have not recommended any divided for the financial year 2023-2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year ended 31.3.2024- Outcome of the Meeting Appointment of Chief Financial Officer/Change in KMP. Change in KMP - Chief Financial Officer. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024