Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹342
Prev. Close₹344.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹970.32
Day's High₹342.1
Day's Low₹330.1
52 Week's High₹450.65
52 Week's Low₹255.45
Book Value₹111.56
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,625.91
P/E21.92
EPS15.7
Divi. Yield0.64
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.61
39.61
39.61
39.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,007.83
1,725.06
1,537.02
1,234.9
Net Worth
2,047.44
1,764.67
1,576.63
1,274.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,514.74
1,965.07
1,709.18
1,989.6
yoy growth (%)
27.97
14.97
-14.09
-0.57
Raw materials
-1,291.33
-1,084.88
-951.84
-1,056.52
As % of sales
51.35
55.2
55.68
53.1
Employee costs
-145.27
-124.62
-109.95
-113.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
352.58
154.69
202.13
348.1
Depreciation
-40.31
-40.64
-30.46
-31.18
Tax paid
-92.32
17.53
-71.05
-120.07
Working capital
357.89
-62.85
197.07
132.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.97
14.97
-14.09
-0.57
Op profit growth
114.71
7.06
-48.63
-18.33
EBIT growth
98.05
-18.41
-39.39
-6.6
Net profit growth
252.83
-43.72
-42.51
-4.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,557.07
3,011.55
2,842.02
2,519.19
2,080.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,557.07
3,011.55
2,842.02
2,519.19
2,080.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
140.21
37.83
54.63
Other Income
43.72
31.43
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Anil Kumar Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dilip J Thakkar
Director (Works)
Kamal Mitra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Prem Malik
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vaijayanti Pandit
Executive Vice Chairman
Mohit Kumar Jain
Executive Director & CEO
Kailash R Lalpuria
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sanjay Kumar Panda
Lead Independent Director
Siddharth Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Satnam Saini
Independent Director
Akash Kagliwal
Independent Director
L Viswanathan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indo Count Industries Ltd
Summary
Indo Count Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Vishnu Aluminium Limited in November, 1988. The Company changed the name from Vishnu Aluminium Limited to Indo Count Industries Limited in April, 1990. The company was promoted by A K Jain, S Jain and associates. The Company went public in Nov.90 to part-finance a 100% EOU (inst. cap. : 26,208 spindles) to manufacture combed yarn at Gokal Shirgaon in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The Company mainly deals in top of the bed items in textiles business. It operates a wide network of operations in local as well as in overseas market.In 1994-95, the installed capacity was increased to 32,256 spindles with the commissioning of 6048 spindles. ICIL has been accredited with the ISO 9002 certification. ICIL further added 18,144 spindles and diversified into grey knitted fabric by installing 8 knitting machines. The scheme, being executed as unit number two, is run by a captive diesel power plant. The project was appraised by IFCI at a cost of Rs.53.6 cr. Part of this cost was met out of the foreign currency loan of US$ 11 mln sanctioned by IFCI.During 1999-2000, the company has been granted financial assistance under Technical Upgradation Fund Scheme for modernizing the spinning mill and for expansion in knitting capacity. To improve its quality,production and productivity the company has initiated modernisation programme for its plant & machinery under TUF scheme. The installed capacity of Spindleage-Cotton Yarn was increased upto 5
Read More
The Indo Count Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹334.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo Count Industries Ltd is ₹6625.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indo Count Industries Ltd is 21.92 and 3.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo Count Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo Count Industries Ltd is ₹255.45 and ₹450.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indo Count Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.37%, 3 Years at 10.50%, 1 Year at 17.74%, 6 Month at -18.58%, 3 Month at -7.29% and 1 Month at 0.12%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.