Indo Count Industries Ltd Share Price

334.55
(-2.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:53 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open342
  • Day's High342.1
  • 52 Wk High450.65
  • Prev. Close344.1
  • Day's Low330.1
  • 52 Wk Low 255.45
  • Turnover (lac)970.32
  • P/E21.92
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value111.56
  • EPS15.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,625.91
  • Div. Yield0.64
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Indo Count Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

342

Prev. Close

344.1

Turnover(Lac.)

970.32

Day's High

342.1

Day's Low

330.1

52 Week's High

450.65

52 Week's Low

255.45

Book Value

111.56

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,625.91

P/E

21.92

EPS

15.7

Divi. Yield

0.64

Indo Count Industries Ltd Corporate Action

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Jul, 2024

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.2

arrow

Indo Count Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

17 Sep 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.

Indo Count Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.95%

Foreign: 33.95%

Indian: 24.78%

Non-Promoter- 14.36%

Institutions: 14.36%

Non-Institutions: 26.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indo Count Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.61

39.61

39.61

39.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,007.83

1,725.06

1,537.02

1,234.9

Net Worth

2,047.44

1,764.67

1,576.63

1,274.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,514.74

1,965.07

1,709.18

1,989.6

yoy growth (%)

27.97

14.97

-14.09

-0.57

Raw materials

-1,291.33

-1,084.88

-951.84

-1,056.52

As % of sales

51.35

55.2

55.68

53.1

Employee costs

-145.27

-124.62

-109.95

-113.14

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

352.58

154.69

202.13

348.1

Depreciation

-40.31

-40.64

-30.46

-31.18

Tax paid

-92.32

17.53

-71.05

-120.07

Working capital

357.89

-62.85

197.07

132.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.97

14.97

-14.09

-0.57

Op profit growth

114.71

7.06

-48.63

-18.33

EBIT growth

98.05

-18.41

-39.39

-6.6

Net profit growth

252.83

-43.72

-42.51

-4.06

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,557.07

3,011.55

2,842.02

2,519.19

2,080.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,557.07

3,011.55

2,842.02

2,519.19

2,080.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

140.21

37.83

54.63

Other Income

43.72

31.43

0

0

0

Indo Count Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indo Count Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Anil Kumar Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dilip J Thakkar

Director (Works)

Kamal Mitra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Prem Malik

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vaijayanti Pandit

Executive Vice Chairman

Mohit Kumar Jain

Executive Director & CEO

Kailash R Lalpuria

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sanjay Kumar Panda

Lead Independent Director

Siddharth Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Satnam Saini

Independent Director

Akash Kagliwal

Independent Director

L Viswanathan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indo Count Industries Ltd

Summary

Indo Count Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Vishnu Aluminium Limited in November, 1988. The Company changed the name from Vishnu Aluminium Limited to Indo Count Industries Limited in April, 1990. The company was promoted by A K Jain, S Jain and associates. The Company went public in Nov.90 to part-finance a 100% EOU (inst. cap. : 26,208 spindles) to manufacture combed yarn at Gokal Shirgaon in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. The Company mainly deals in top of the bed items in textiles business. It operates a wide network of operations in local as well as in overseas market.In 1994-95, the installed capacity was increased to 32,256 spindles with the commissioning of 6048 spindles. ICIL has been accredited with the ISO 9002 certification. ICIL further added 18,144 spindles and diversified into grey knitted fabric by installing 8 knitting machines. The scheme, being executed as unit number two, is run by a captive diesel power plant. The project was appraised by IFCI at a cost of Rs.53.6 cr. Part of this cost was met out of the foreign currency loan of US$ 11 mln sanctioned by IFCI.During 1999-2000, the company has been granted financial assistance under Technical Upgradation Fund Scheme for modernizing the spinning mill and for expansion in knitting capacity. To improve its quality,production and productivity the company has initiated modernisation programme for its plant & machinery under TUF scheme. The installed capacity of Spindleage-Cotton Yarn was increased upto 5
Company FAQs

What is the Indo Count Industries Ltd share price today?

The Indo Count Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹334.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Count Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo Count Industries Ltd is ₹6625.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indo Count Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indo Count Industries Ltd is 21.92 and 3.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indo Count Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo Count Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo Count Industries Ltd is ₹255.45 and ₹450.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indo Count Industries Ltd?

Indo Count Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.37%, 3 Years at 10.50%, 1 Year at 17.74%, 6 Month at -18.58%, 3 Month at -7.29% and 1 Month at 0.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indo Count Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indo Count Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.74 %
Institutions - 14.36 %
Public - 26.89 %

