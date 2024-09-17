Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

INDO COUNT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we are enclosing herewith the following documents: 1. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024; 2. Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company on Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

INDO COUNT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 We wish to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today i.e. on 29th July, 2024, the Board of Directors of Indo Count Industries Limited (the Company) approved the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we are enclosing herewith the following documents: 1. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024; 2. Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company on Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

INDO COUNT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 & 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday May 27 2024 inter-alia to: a) consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. b) recommend final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024 - Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Pursuant to Reg 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing herewith the following documents: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Independent Auditors Report on audited standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, issued by M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company. 3. Declaration of Auditors report with unmodified opinion pursuant to Reg 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 signed by Mr. K Muralidharan, CFO (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024