iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indo Count Industries Ltd Board Meeting

326.9
(0.26%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:09:51 AM

Indo Count Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
INDO COUNT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we are enclosing herewith the following documents: 1. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024; 2. Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company on Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
INDO COUNT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 We wish to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today i.e. on 29th July, 2024, the Board of Directors of Indo Count Industries Limited (the Company) approved the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we are enclosing herewith the following documents: 1. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024; 2. Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company on Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
INDO COUNT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 & 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday May 27 2024 inter-alia to: a) consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. b) recommend final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024 - Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Pursuant to Reg 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing herewith the following documents: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Independent Auditors Report on audited standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, issued by M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company. 3. Declaration of Auditors report with unmodified opinion pursuant to Reg 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 signed by Mr. K Muralidharan, CFO (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
INDO COUNT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 & 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday January 29 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. In view of the Board Meeting to be held for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 the trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company is closed from January 1 2024 until 48 hours after declaration of Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 for all its designated person(s) and their immediate relatives. We wish to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today i.e. on January 29, 2024, the Board of Directors of Indo Count Industries Limited (the Company) approved the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we are enclosing herewith the following documents: 1. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, 2. Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company on Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. We wish to inform you that the Board Meeting held today i.e. January 29, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

Indo Count Inds.: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Sep 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo Count Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.