Indo Count Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

318.2
(-3.79%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:03 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.61

39.61

39.61

39.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,007.83

1,725.06

1,537.02

1,234.9

Net Worth

2,047.44

1,764.67

1,576.63

1,274.38

Minority Interest

Debt

936.32

853.2

1,213.57

546.27

Deferred Tax Liability Net

101.21

86.49

88.7

87.29

Total Liabilities

3,084.97

2,704.36

2,878.9

1,907.94

Fixed Assets

1,343.44

1,243.74

649.97

543.21

Intangible Assets

Investments

143.25

154.07

12.08

191.85

Deferred Tax Asset Net

12.94

12.52

22.32

4.66

Networking Capital

1,498.09

1,216.37

1,836.4

1,138.25

Inventories

1,053.03

777.94

925.03

677.28

Inventory Days

98.3

Sundry Debtors

560.35

482.29

470.62

525.15

Debtor Days

76.22

Other Current Assets

306.17

246.86

674.67

279.21

Sundry Creditors

-318.32

-216.71

-157.52

-229.76

Creditor Days

33.34

Other Current Liabilities

-103.14

-74.01

-76.4

-113.63

Cash

87.25

77.67

358.12

29.97

Total Assets

3,084.97

2,704.37

2,878.89

1,907.94

