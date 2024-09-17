Indo Count Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.61
39.61
39.61
39.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,007.83
1,725.06
1,537.02
1,234.9
Net Worth
2,047.44
1,764.67
1,576.63
1,274.38
Minority Interest
Debt
936.32
853.2
1,213.57
546.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
101.21
86.49
88.7
87.29
Total Liabilities
3,084.97
2,704.36
2,878.9
1,907.94
Fixed Assets
1,343.44
1,243.74
649.97
543.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
143.25
154.07
12.08
191.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.94
12.52
22.32
4.66
Networking Capital
1,498.09
1,216.37
1,836.4
1,138.25
Inventories
1,053.03
777.94
925.03
677.28
Inventory Days
98.3
Sundry Debtors
560.35
482.29
470.62
525.15
Debtor Days
76.22
Other Current Assets
306.17
246.86
674.67
279.21
Sundry Creditors
-318.32
-216.71
-157.52
-229.76
Creditor Days
33.34
Other Current Liabilities
-103.14
-74.01
-76.4
-113.63
Cash
87.25
77.67
358.12
29.97
Total Assets
3,084.97
2,704.37
2,878.89
1,907.94
