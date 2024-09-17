Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.1
11.92
-13.67
4.36
Op profit growth
105.59
12.74
-49.76
-22.35
EBIT growth
91.03
-15.15
-42.04
-8.99
Net profit growth
239.7
-41.46
-45.72
-7.61
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.95
8.8
8.74
15.02
EBIT margin
14.74
9.34
12.32
18.36
Net profit margin
9.94
3.54
6.78
10.78
RoCE
21.94
13.4
16.55
32.5
RoNW
5.51
1.89
3.49
7.86
RoA
3.7
1.27
2.27
4.77
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
12.62
3.7
6.35
11.67
Dividend per share
1.5
0.6
0.8
0.8
Cash EPS
10.51
1.53
4.71
10.08
Book value per share
65.07
49.95
48.44
42.86
Valuation ratios
P/E
10.46
6.44
13.36
16.86
P/CEPS
12.56
15.52
18.01
19.51
P/B
2.02
0.47
1.75
4.59
EV/EBIDTA
7.58
2.81
7.75
9.75
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
13.8
4.09
Tax payout
-26.36
10.58
-35.54
-34.29
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
54.91
46.45
58.76
46.99
Inventory days
89.95
97.75
104.32
78.69
Creditor days
-30.99
-30.85
-35.06
-26.37
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-13.22
-4.95
-6.59
-9.38
Net debt / equity
0.41
0.2
0.37
0.34
Net debt / op. profit
1.42
1.08
2.2
0.9
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-50.4
-54.77
-56.16
-53.71
Employee costs
-6.31
-7.11
-6.81
-5.76
Other costs
-28.32
-29.29
-28.27
-25.49
