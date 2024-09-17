iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo Count Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

341.25
(1.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:44:37 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,514.74

1,965.07

1,709.18

1,989.6

yoy growth (%)

27.97

14.97

-14.09

-0.57

Raw materials

-1,291.33

-1,084.88

-951.84

-1,056.52

As % of sales

51.35

55.2

55.68

53.1

Employee costs

-145.27

-124.62

-109.95

-113.14

As % of sales

5.77

6.34

6.43

5.68

Other costs

-696.04

-577.6

-481.17

-496.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.67

29.39

28.15

24.94

Operating profit

382.08

177.95

166.21

323.57

OPM

15.19

9.05

9.72

16.26

Depreciation

-40.31

-40.64

-30.46

-31.18

Interest expense

-26.93

-36.92

-32.73

-39.43

Other income

37.73

54.31

99.11

95.14

Profit before tax

352.58

154.69

202.13

348.1

Taxes

-92.32

17.53

-71.05

-120.07

Tax rate

-26.18

11.33

-35.15

-34.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

260.26

172.22

131.07

228.02

Exceptional items

0

-98.46

0

0

Net profit

260.26

73.76

131.07

228.02

yoy growth (%)

252.83

-43.72

-42.51

-4.06

NPM

10.34

3.75

7.66

11.46


