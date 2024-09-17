Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,514.74
1,965.07
1,709.18
1,989.6
yoy growth (%)
27.97
14.97
-14.09
-0.57
Raw materials
-1,291.33
-1,084.88
-951.84
-1,056.52
As % of sales
51.35
55.2
55.68
53.1
Employee costs
-145.27
-124.62
-109.95
-113.14
As % of sales
5.77
6.34
6.43
5.68
Other costs
-696.04
-577.6
-481.17
-496.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.67
29.39
28.15
24.94
Operating profit
382.08
177.95
166.21
323.57
OPM
15.19
9.05
9.72
16.26
Depreciation
-40.31
-40.64
-30.46
-31.18
Interest expense
-26.93
-36.92
-32.73
-39.43
Other income
37.73
54.31
99.11
95.14
Profit before tax
352.58
154.69
202.13
348.1
Taxes
-92.32
17.53
-71.05
-120.07
Tax rate
-26.18
11.33
-35.15
-34.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
260.26
172.22
131.07
228.02
Exceptional items
0
-98.46
0
0
Net profit
260.26
73.76
131.07
228.02
yoy growth (%)
252.83
-43.72
-42.51
-4.06
NPM
10.34
3.75
7.66
11.46
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.Read More
