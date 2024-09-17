|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|-
|2.2
|110
|Final
|Further, the Board at its meeting held today recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 2.20/- per equity share of Rs. 2.00/- each i.e. @110% for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.
