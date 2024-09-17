|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|1 Aug 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|We wish to inform the exchanges that the Company has given public notice by way of advertisement in newspaper i.e. Business Standard, Times of India & Pudhari, published on 8th July, 2024 informing about the 35th AGM of the Company and other details as per the circulars. The 35th Annual General Meeting of Indo Count Industries Limited was held today i.e. Thursday, 1st August, 2024 at 12:00 Noon (IST) through VC through the platform of NSDL. Please find enclosed herewith summary of proceedings of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company In compliance with the provision of Regulation 44(3) and other applicable provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the following documents for 35th AGM held today on 1st August, 2024 at 12:00 Noon: 1. Disclosure of voting results; 2. Consolidated scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
