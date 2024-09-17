iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indo Count Industries Ltd AGM

326.2
(4.92%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:09:59 AM

Indo Count Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM1 Aug 20248 Jul 2024
We wish to inform the exchanges that the Company has given public notice by way of advertisement in newspaper i.e. Business Standard, Times of India & Pudhari, published on 8th July, 2024 informing about the 35th AGM of the Company and other details as per the circulars. The 35th Annual General Meeting of Indo Count Industries Limited was held today i.e. Thursday, 1st August, 2024 at 12:00 Noon (IST) through VC through the platform of NSDL. Please find enclosed herewith summary of proceedings of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company In compliance with the provision of Regulation 44(3) and other applicable provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the following documents for 35th AGM held today on 1st August, 2024 at 12:00 Noon: 1. Disclosure of voting results; 2. Consolidated scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Indo Count Inds.: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Sep 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo Count Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.