Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd Share Price

4.75
(0.00%)
Mar 26, 2018|03:31:30 PM

Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

4.75

Prev. Close

4.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

4.75

Day's Low

4.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.75

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:30 AM
Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.22%

Non-Promoter- 6.72%

Institutions: 6.72%

Non-Institutions: 41.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

7.9

7.9

7.9

7.9

Preference Capital

27.25

27.25

27.25

27.25

Reserves

-310.56

-280.97

-257.63

-218.85

Net Worth

-275.41

-245.82

-222.48

-183.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

22.06

36.02

110.69

188.38

yoy growth (%)

-38.74

-67.45

-41.23

-39.85

Raw materials

-23.06

-27.22

-67.28

-116.9

As % of sales

104.53

75.57

60.78

62.05

Employee costs

-5.11

-9.83

-24.63

-33.82

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-40.8

-23.34

-36.87

-48.65

Depreciation

-1.8

-2.02

-2.57

-3.31

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-40.22

-16.69

-36

-48.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.74

-67.45

-41.23

-39.85

Op profit growth

93.41

-39.69

-22.35

-64.1

EBIT growth

75.71

-36.59

-24

-62.58

Net profit growth

26.75

-36.7

-24.21

-69.91

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2004Mar-2003Mar-2002

Gross Sales

470.89

446.94

444.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

470.89

446.94

444.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

6.8

6.34

10.71

View Annually Results

Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

ASHOK KUMAR JAIN

Managing Director

JANGI LAL OSWAL

Director

SURINDER VIG KUMAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd

Summary

Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills, the Delhi based company was promoted in 1976 in the Joint Sector by the PSIDC and Oswal Woollen Mills to manufacture acrylic yarn and cotton yarn. The company has put up a plant with 24200 spindles capacity to process cotton and acrylic yarn in Barnala, Punjab. The commercial production was commenced in March 1981.The company has envisaged a new project of 11040 spindles at its existing premises during 1983-84. In 1988-89, it set up a 7680-spindle unit at Paonta Sahib. In 1989-90, the company installed 9,600 spindles to manufacture yarn from man-made fibre. Simultaneously, modernisation of the unit was taken up to enable the production of quality cotton and polyester yarns, mainly for exports. In 1990-91, it undertook a project to set up a 10,080-spindle EOU.In 1995-96, the Paonta Sahib unit completed the project of 24,192 spindles at a project cost of Rs 46 cr and the company has taken in hand implementation of a 100% EOU at the Barnala unit in Punjab to manufacture cotton yarn with a capacity of 25,200 spindles at a project cost of Rs 48 cr which was financed by a term loan of Rs 32 cr and internal accruals of Rs 16 cr. In 1996-97, 13104 spindles have been installed and started commercial production. The Company has put up a Dyeing House at village Harian, Kohara Machhiwara Road, Distt. Ludhiana with capacity of 12 tonnes per day. The total project cost of the unit was Rs.18.65 Crores. Of the 9900 Spindles which was planned by Worsted unit only
