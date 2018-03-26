iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.75
(0.00%)
Mar 26, 2018|03:31:30 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

22.06

36.02

110.69

188.38

yoy growth (%)

-38.74

-67.45

-41.23

-39.85

Raw materials

-23.06

-27.22

-67.28

-116.9

As % of sales

104.53

75.57

60.78

62.05

Employee costs

-5.11

-9.83

-24.63

-33.82

As % of sales

23.18

27.3

22.25

17.95

Other costs

-35.11

-20.28

-54.12

-83.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

159.12

56.29

48.89

44.15

Operating profit

-41.23

-21.31

-35.35

-45.52

OPM

-186.85

-59.17

-31.93

-24.16

Depreciation

-1.8

-2.02

-2.57

-3.31

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.13

-0.27

-0.48

Other income

2.25

0.13

1.31

0.66

Profit before tax

-40.8

-23.34

-36.87

-48.65

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-40.8

-23.34

-36.87

-48.65

Exceptional items

11.21

0

0

0

Net profit

-29.58

-23.34

-36.87

-48.65

yoy growth (%)

26.75

-36.7

-24.21

-69.91

NPM

-134.07

-64.78

-33.31

-25.82

Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.