Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
22.06
36.02
110.69
188.38
yoy growth (%)
-38.74
-67.45
-41.23
-39.85
Raw materials
-23.06
-27.22
-67.28
-116.9
As % of sales
104.53
75.57
60.78
62.05
Employee costs
-5.11
-9.83
-24.63
-33.82
As % of sales
23.18
27.3
22.25
17.95
Other costs
-35.11
-20.28
-54.12
-83.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
159.12
56.29
48.89
44.15
Operating profit
-41.23
-21.31
-35.35
-45.52
OPM
-186.85
-59.17
-31.93
-24.16
Depreciation
-1.8
-2.02
-2.57
-3.31
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.13
-0.27
-0.48
Other income
2.25
0.13
1.31
0.66
Profit before tax
-40.8
-23.34
-36.87
-48.65
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-40.8
-23.34
-36.87
-48.65
Exceptional items
11.21
0
0
0
Net profit
-29.58
-23.34
-36.87
-48.65
yoy growth (%)
26.75
-36.7
-24.21
-69.91
NPM
-134.07
-64.78
-33.31
-25.82
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.