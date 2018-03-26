Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-40.8
-23.34
-36.87
-48.65
Depreciation
-1.8
-2.02
-2.57
-3.31
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-40.22
-16.69
-36
-48.04
Other operating items
Operating
-82.82
-42.05
-75.45
-100.01
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.06
-0.02
Free cash flow
-82.82
-42.05
-75.39
-100.04
Equity raised
-561.94
-515.25
-439.6
-340.39
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
7.72
13.7
7.93
7.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-637.04
-543.61
-507.06
-432.61
