Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.75
(0.00%)
Mar 26, 2018

Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-40.8

-23.34

-36.87

-48.65

Depreciation

-1.8

-2.02

-2.57

-3.31

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-40.22

-16.69

-36

-48.04

Other operating items

Operating

-82.82

-42.05

-75.45

-100.01

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.06

-0.02

Free cash flow

-82.82

-42.05

-75.39

-100.04

Equity raised

-561.94

-515.25

-439.6

-340.39

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

7.72

13.7

7.93

7.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-637.04

-543.61

-507.06

-432.61

