Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
7.9
7.9
7.9
7.9
Preference Capital
27.25
27.25
27.25
27.25
Reserves
-310.56
-280.97
-257.63
-218.85
Net Worth
-275.41
-245.82
-222.48
-183.7
Minority Interest
Debt
285.77
296.99
292.23
293.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
9.75
Total Liabilities
10.36
51.17
69.75
119.29
Fixed Assets
42.75
44.55
46.58
51.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.84
9.84
9.84
9.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
9.75
Networking Capital
-42.41
-3.63
11.45
44.81
Inventories
6.67
19.67
26.04
36.99
Inventory Days
110.32
199.27
85.86
71.67
Sundry Debtors
17.29
37.34
52.13
83.6
Debtor Days
285.97
378.28
171.88
161.97
Other Current Assets
30.36
19.27
13.95
14.31
Sundry Creditors
-48.02
-28.17
-27.41
-31.55
Creditor Days
794.24
285.38
90.37
61.12
Other Current Liabilities
-48.71
-51.75
-53.26
-58.54
Cash
0.18
0.4
1.88
3.76
Total Assets
10.36
51.15
69.75
119.28
