To the Members of Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Limited.

Report on the Financial Statements:

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Malwa Cotton Spinning Mills Limited (‘the Company) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2017, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements:

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility:

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

4. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

5. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

6. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis on Matter:

We draw attention to:

i) The Company has not been able to redeem 9% cumulative redeemable preference share capital. The unredeemed preference capital of Rs. 2,725 lacs have been shown under the schedule of Share Capital. (Refer disclosure under the Note 3 to the financial statement).

ii) The Company has not complied with the following accounting standards referred to in section 133 of Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014:

(a) AS-15- "Employee Benefits" in respect of non provision for liability of gratuity, leave encashment and other compensated absences in accordance with provision of said accounting standard.

(b) AS-17-"Segment Reporting"- in respect of results of sewing thread segment has not been disclosed in accordance with requirement of said accounting standard.

Basis for Adverse Opinion

7. We draw attention to note no.37 in the financial statements. The Company has incurred a net loss of Rs. 2,958.76 lacs during the year 31st March, 2017 which together with brought forward losses of Rs.34,959.18 lacs exceeds the net worth of the company, and as of that date, the companys current liabilities exceeded its current assets by Rs. 29,578.67 lacs and its total liabilities exceeded its total assets by Rs. 27,540.89 lacs. The Consortium banks have recalled their debts to the company. These events cast significant doubt on the ability of the company to continue as a going concern. The appropriateness of the going concern assumption is dependent on the companys ability to establish consistent profitable operations and generate positive cash flows as well as raising adequate finance to meet its short term and long term obligations. Based on the mitigating factors stated in the said note, the management of the company believes that the going concern assumption is appropriate. However, we do not agree with the management in this respect.

8. We report that:

i) The company has not arranged to make available the confirmations and/or reconciliations to verify the balances stated in the financial statements in respect of:

i .Trade Receivables Rs. 1,729.12 lacs

ii. Loans & Advances: Rs. 2,423.02 lacs

iii. Trade payables: Rs. 4,802.43 lacs,

We have also not been able to perform any alternative procedures with regard to verification of the aforesaid balances and thereby have been unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the aforesaid accounts .We are unable to comment upon the difference, if any, which may arise upon the receipt of confirmations and/or the carrying out of such reconciliation.

ii) The management of the company has represented to us that the recoverable amount of assets within the meaning of Accounting Standard 28 "Impairment of Assets" is more than their carrying value and as such no amount needs to be recognized in the financial statements for impairment loss. In the absence of the workings of impairment having been prepared and made available to us for our review, we are unable to comment on whether; the company needs to make a provision in respect of impairment loss on such assets and the amount of such provision.

iii) The company has not made provision in respect of balances recoverable from Trade Receivables, Loans and Advances and Other Recoverable including from employees, which are doubtful in nature amounting to Rs.3,666.86 lacs as on the date of the financial Statements.

iv) a) The Company has not provided Interest on borrowings amounting to Rs 2,794.91 lacs (previous year Rs 2,803.66 lacs).

b) The Company has also not provided interest on borrowing amounting of Rs 8,370.41 lacs pertaining upto the preceding year and aggregating to Rs 11,165.32 lacs upto date.

v) No provision has been made in respect of liability of gratuity, leave encashment and other compensated absences for the year. The amount could not be determined in absence of actuarial valuation to be carried out by an Independent actuary.

vi) The company has written back Rs 1121.66 lacs out of the total loan outstanding of Rs 2124.66 lacs payable to IDBI Ltd on the basis of letter dated 07th April, 2016 issued by Assets Reconstruction Company (India) Limited (Arcil) as in Principal approval towards one time settlement of dues at Rs 1003.00 lacs in response to the proposal for settlement of dues submitted by the company to all lenders. The said write back has been shown as exception item of income in the statement of profit and loss.

In principal approval by Arcil towards proposal for settlement of dues of IDBI is subject to the payment of the settled amount with in a period of one year from the date of sanction i.e. April 7, 2016 and also subject to the approval of one time settlement from all lenders.

Neither has the company got approval for settlement of dues payable to other lenders nor has paid the settled amount within one year to Arcil as stipulated in the above said sanction letter.

Therefore, the write back of Rs.1,121.66 lacs of the loan not payable according to that in principle approval letter is not in accordance with the terms and conditions of the sanction letter.

vii) The Company has not made a provision of Rs 963.07 lacs for the decline other than temporary in the carrying amount of non-current investment in the equity instruments of Malwa Industries Ltd.

viii) We further report that, except for the effect, if any, of the matters stated in paragraph (i), (ii) and (v) above which are not ascertainable, had the impact of our observation made in paragraph (iii) and

(iv) above been considered, then loss for the year ended 31st March, 2017 would have been Rs.19,875.67 lacs (against the reported figure of Rs.2,958.76 lacs) and reserves and surplus would have been (Rs.47,972.70 lacs) (against the reported figure of (Rs31,055.79lacs) and current assets would have been Rs.1,749.01 lacs)(against the reported figure of Rs.5,091.741lacs) and current liabilities would have Rs 45,835.73 lacs (against the reported figure of Rs 34,670.41lacs).

ix) The earning (loss) per share for the year ended 31 March, 2017 would have been (Rs.251.43) against reported earning (loss) per share of (Rs.41.16).

Adverse Opinion

9. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, subject to our comments in paragraph Basis For Adverse opinion Conclusion above the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and do not give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as 31st March, 2017 its losses and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

10. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure- A, which forms part of this report, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

11. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, except as stated in note 8 above, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account, except as stated in note 8 above, as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, except

a) AS-15- "Employee Benefits" in respect of non provision for liability of gratuity, leave encashment and other compensated absences in accordance with provision of said accounting standard.

b) AS-17- "Segment Reporting "- in respect of results of sewing thread segment has not been disclosed in accordance with requirement of said accounting standard.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of sub-section (2) of section 164 of the Act; and

f. With respect of adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to our separate report in Annexure - B.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements, except where impact is not ascertainable.

ii) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) The Company has provided requisite disclosures in its financial statements as to holdings as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes during the period from 8 November, 2016 to 30 December, 2016 and these are in accordance with the books of account maintained by the Company (Refer Note No. 42 of financial statements).

For S.C. Vasudeva & Co. Chartered Accountants (Reg. No.000235N) (Sanjiv Mohan) Ludhiana Partner 30th May, 2017 M.No. 086066

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2017, we report that:

(i) a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the fixed assets except furniture and fittings and office equipments have been physically verified by the management during the year under the supervision of internal auditors of the company (an independent firm of Chartered Accountants). In respect of furniture and fittings and office equipments, the company has adopted a policy of physical verification of these assets at least once in every three year. The last verification of entire block of these assets have been physically verified by the management during the year ended 31st March 2015. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of fixed assets which were not material, have been properly dealt in the books of account. In our opinion the frequency of physical verification of fixed assets is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business.

c. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our of records of the company the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(ii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventories have been physically verified by the management at the end of the year. In our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to the book records were not material and have been dealt with in the books of accounts.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore the provisions of paragraph (iii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans to directors or any other person in whom director is interested and also has not made loans, guarantees or provided security in connection with loan to any person or other body corporates and has not acquired securities of any other body corporate. Therefore, the provisions of section 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company. Thus paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits cover under the provisions of sections 73 to 76, other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the

rules framed there under. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order under the aforesaid sections has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal on the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however not made a detailed examination of such records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has not been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, labour welfare fund, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, labour welfare fund, sales tax (VAT and CST), tax deducted at source and tax collected at source which were outstanding as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follows:

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Lacs) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax deducted at Source 33.36 F.Y 2014-15, 2015- 16 and 2016- 17 Various Not yet paid Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax collected at Source 0.52 F.Y2014-15, 2015- 16 and 2016- 17 Various Not yet paid Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident Fund 140.94 F.Y 2012-13, 2013-14, 201415 ,2015-16and 2016-17 Various Not yet paid Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 Employee State Insurance 158.96 F.Y 2011-12, 2012-13, 201314, 2014-15 ,2015-16 and 2016-17 Various Not yet paid Punjab Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1965 Labour Welfare fund 3.63 F.Y 2012-13, 2013-14, 201415,2015-16 and 2016-17 Various Not yet paid Punjab Value Added Tax Act, 2005/ Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 VAT/CST 87.45 F.Y 2013-14, 2014-15, 201516 and 2016-17 Various Not yet paid

(b) According to the information and explanations there are no dues of income tax, duty of custom which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. However according to information and explanations given to us, the following dues of sales tax (VAT / CST / Entry Tax), duty of excise, service tax has not deposited by the company on account of dispute.

Sr. No. Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Period to which the amount relates Disputed Amount (Rs. In lacs) Forum where the dispute is pending 1 The Punjab General Sales Tax Act, 1948 Sales Tax 2003 58.83 The Honble High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh 2 The Punjab Value Added Tax Act, 2005 Value Added Tax 2005, 2008, 2009 and 2011. 744.32 The Deputy Excise & Taxation Commissioner (Appeals) Patiala 3 The Central Sales Tax, 1956 Central Sales Tax 2003 4.53 The Honble High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh 4 The Central Sales Tax, 1956 Central Sales Tax 2005, 2008, 2009 and 2011. 119.04 The Deputy Excise & Taxation Commissioner ( Appeals) Patiala 5 Himachal Pradesh Tax on entry of goods into Local Area Act, 2010 Entry Tax 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 89.67 The Honble High Court of Himachal Pradesh. 6 Himachal Pradesh Sales Tax Act. Sales Tax 2005 0.49 Himachal Pradesh Tax Tribunal. 7 Himachal Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2005 VAT 2006 0.23 Himachal Pradesh VAT Tribunal. 8 Central Excise Act, 1944. Excise Duty 1995,1999 and 2005. 3.87 Custom, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 9 Central Excise Act, 1944. Excise Duty 2005, 2006, 2007, 2012 2013 2.77 Additional Commissioner, Shimla. 10 Central Excise Act, 1944. Excise Duty 2009 27.85 Additional Commissioner, Chandigarh. 11 Central Excise Act, 1944. Excise Duty 2011 and 2012. 36.03 Commissioner of Central Excise, Chandigarh. 12 The Finance Act, 1994 (Chapter V) Service Tax 1996 2.3 Commissioner of Central Excise, (Appeals) 13 Central Excise Act, 1944. Excise Duty 2013 1.16 Commissioner of Central Excise, Sangrur. 14 Central Excise Act, 1944. Excise Duty 2014 0.41 Commissioner of Central Excise, Sangrur. 15 Central Excise Act, 1944. Excise Duty 2007 - 2013 42.24 Additional Commissioner of Central Excise, Sangrur. 16 Central Excise Act, Excise Duty 2002 11.91 Assistant Commissioner of 1944. Central Excise, Sangrur. 17 Central Excise Act, 1944. Excise Duty 2015 0.33 Superintendent, Central Excise, Barnala.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings to a financial institutions, banks or government. The Company has not issued any debenture during the year or in the preceding year. The details of the defaults are as under:

Sr.No. Particulars Amount (Rs. In Lacs ) Nature of Dues Period of Default of repayment 1 IFCI Ltd. 7,862.57 Term loan - Principal Refer Note 9 (a)and (b) below 3,647.05 Term loan - Interest 604.43 Cash Credit - Principal and Interest 2 ARCIL (IDBI Bank Ltd). 1,834.55 Term loan - Principal Refer Note 9 (a)and (b) below 802.30 Term loan - Interest 179.16 Cash Credit - Principal and Interest 3 SIDBI 214.53 Term loan - Principal Refer Note 9 (a)and (b) below 90.03 Term loan - Interest 4 Punjab National Bank 3,165.07 Term loan - Principal Refer Note 9 (a)and (b) below 1,178.95 Term loan - Interest 12,714.72 Cash Credit - Principal and Interest 5 State Bank of India 2,290.40 Term loan - Principal Refer Note 9 (a)and (b) below 903.91 Term loan - Interest 4,161.70 Cash Credit - Principal and Interest 6 Vijaya Bank 377.76 Term loan - Principal Refer Note 9 (a)and (b) below 148.42 Term loan - Interest 1,682.25 Cash Credit - Principal and Interest 7 J & K Bank 141.07 Term loan - Principal Refer Note 9 (a)and (b) below 53.49 Term loan - Interest 639.47 Cash Credit - Principal and Interest

a) The long term and short term borrowings recalled by the consortium banks not paid by the company have been considered as defaulted for the purpose of above disclosures.

b) Interest includes interest accrued on long term and short term borrowings not provided in the statement of profit and loss. (Refer note no.38)

c) The effect of the sanction letter issued by ARCIL explained in Note No 39 for one time settlement has not been considered for the purpose of above disclosure.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year. The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Thusthe provisions of paragraph 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company, the provision of the section 197 read with schedule V (with regard to the managerial remuneration) to the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable. Therefore the provisions of paragraph 3 (xi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore the provisions of paragraph 3(xii) of the order are not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examinations of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and section 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details of the transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the financial year under audit. Thus the provisions of paragraph 3 (xiv) of the order are not applicable.

(xv) According to information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, provisions of paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.