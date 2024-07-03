iifl-logo-icon 1
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Share Price

80
(-0.06%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open80
  • Day's High80
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close80.05
  • Day's Low80
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.48
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value206.17
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.08
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

80

Prev. Close

80.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.48

Day's High

80

Day's Low

80

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

206.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Corporate Action

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.22%

Non-Promoter- 49.77%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.28

4.28

4.28

4.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

87.02

95.64

110.99

96.77

Net Worth

91.3

99.92

115.27

101.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

231.06

191.17

193.08

209.1

yoy growth (%)

20.86

-0.98

-7.66

1.79

Raw materials

-130.93

-109.05

-116.15

-123.07

As % of sales

56.66

57.04

60.15

58.85

Employee costs

-29.5

-30.01

-23.87

-22.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.41

2.75

6.27

13.55

Depreciation

-12.42

-9.38

-10.14

-10.57

Tax paid

-2.34

-0.48

0

-4.73

Working capital

29.95

16.82

0.24

-6.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.86

-0.98

-7.66

1.79

Op profit growth

69.06

-18.95

-29.69

49.37

EBIT growth

87.03

-28.38

-37.3

95.37

Net profit growth

254.78

-34.05

-20.07

938.33

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

218.08

263.25

354.94

231.07

191.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

218.08

263.25

354.94

231.07

191.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.33

4.25

1.06

0.37

1.08

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S Devarajan

Joint Managing Director

S Jegarajan

Joint Managing Director

S Dinakaran

Non Executive Director

D Sudharsan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Natarajan

Independent Director

VENKATESAN SEKAR

Independent Director

D Balasundaram

Independent Director

Annapoorani Venugopalan

Independent Director

S Bhaskaran

Director (Technical)

J Sakthivel

Director (Marketing)

D NiranjanKumar

Independent Director

M.Gopalakrishnan

Independent Director

T.Padmanabhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd

Summary

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd (SSML) was incorporated in 1973. The Company is into the business of manufacture of Yarn (cotton, synthetic, etc.) and Fabric. It has 4 manufacturing locations around Salem, 12.35 MW Wind Energy Converters located in Tirunelvelli District, Tamil Nadu State and 9MW of solar energy plants which produce electricity for its own consumption and for sale. The Company manufactures yarn at its three spinning mills in Tamil Nadu, of which two are in Salem district and one in Coimbatore district. It allotted bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 in May 94. Subsequently, in Aug.94, it offered rights at a premium of Rs 40 per share. Presently, the total installed spinning capacity of the mill is 47,356. SSL went public in Jan.95 at a premium of Rs 40 to part-finance its expansion programme to have an installed capacity of 50,460 spindles. This is likely to be completed in Mar.97. The company started a windmill project from Sep.95, to generate 225 kW power, at Poolavadi in Coimbatore district. In 1995-96, SSL earned foreign exchange worth Rs 33 lac. During 1996-97, due to uptrend in the price of Yarn and Cotton, the company is not in a position to hazard any favourable change in the profitability of the company. In 1996-97, SSL earned foreign exchange worth Rs. 98 Lacs. In May 1998, the company was awarded the ISO 9002 Qality Accreditation certificate by SGS, a testimony for quality work processes.During the year 1999-2000, the Company availed term loans from finan
Company FAQs

What is the Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd share price today?

The Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹80 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹34.08 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd is 0 and 0.81 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd?

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.38%, 3 Years at 9.76%, 1 Year at 0.00%, 6 Month at 4.78%, 3 Month at -2.50% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

