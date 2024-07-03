Summary

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd (SSML) was incorporated in 1973. The Company is into the business of manufacture of Yarn (cotton, synthetic, etc.) and Fabric. It has 4 manufacturing locations around Salem, 12.35 MW Wind Energy Converters located in Tirunelvelli District, Tamil Nadu State and 9MW of solar energy plants which produce electricity for its own consumption and for sale. The Company manufactures yarn at its three spinning mills in Tamil Nadu, of which two are in Salem district and one in Coimbatore district. It allotted bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 in May 94. Subsequently, in Aug.94, it offered rights at a premium of Rs 40 per share. Presently, the total installed spinning capacity of the mill is 47,356. SSL went public in Jan.95 at a premium of Rs 40 to part-finance its expansion programme to have an installed capacity of 50,460 spindles. This is likely to be completed in Mar.97. The company started a windmill project from Sep.95, to generate 225 kW power, at Poolavadi in Coimbatore district. In 1995-96, SSL earned foreign exchange worth Rs 33 lac. During 1996-97, due to uptrend in the price of Yarn and Cotton, the company is not in a position to hazard any favourable change in the profitability of the company. In 1996-97, SSL earned foreign exchange worth Rs. 98 Lacs. In May 1998, the company was awarded the ISO 9002 Qality Accreditation certificate by SGS, a testimony for quality work processes.During the year 1999-2000, the Company availed term loans from finan

