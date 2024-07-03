Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹80
Prev. Close₹80.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.48
Day's High₹80
Day's Low₹80
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹206.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.28
4.28
4.28
4.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
87.02
95.64
110.99
96.77
Net Worth
91.3
99.92
115.27
101.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
231.06
191.17
193.08
209.1
yoy growth (%)
20.86
-0.98
-7.66
1.79
Raw materials
-130.93
-109.05
-116.15
-123.07
As % of sales
56.66
57.04
60.15
58.85
Employee costs
-29.5
-30.01
-23.87
-22.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.41
2.75
6.27
13.55
Depreciation
-12.42
-9.38
-10.14
-10.57
Tax paid
-2.34
-0.48
0
-4.73
Working capital
29.95
16.82
0.24
-6.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.86
-0.98
-7.66
1.79
Op profit growth
69.06
-18.95
-29.69
49.37
EBIT growth
87.03
-28.38
-37.3
95.37
Net profit growth
254.78
-34.05
-20.07
938.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
218.08
263.25
354.94
231.07
191.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
218.08
263.25
354.94
231.07
191.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.33
4.25
1.06
0.37
1.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S Devarajan
Joint Managing Director
S Jegarajan
Joint Managing Director
S Dinakaran
Non Executive Director
D Sudharsan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Natarajan
Independent Director
VENKATESAN SEKAR
Independent Director
D Balasundaram
Independent Director
Annapoorani Venugopalan
Independent Director
S Bhaskaran
Director (Technical)
J Sakthivel
Director (Marketing)
D NiranjanKumar
Independent Director
M.Gopalakrishnan
Independent Director
T.Padmanabhan
Reports by Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd
Summary
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd (SSML) was incorporated in 1973. The Company is into the business of manufacture of Yarn (cotton, synthetic, etc.) and Fabric. It has 4 manufacturing locations around Salem, 12.35 MW Wind Energy Converters located in Tirunelvelli District, Tamil Nadu State and 9MW of solar energy plants which produce electricity for its own consumption and for sale. The Company manufactures yarn at its three spinning mills in Tamil Nadu, of which two are in Salem district and one in Coimbatore district. It allotted bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 in May 94. Subsequently, in Aug.94, it offered rights at a premium of Rs 40 per share. Presently, the total installed spinning capacity of the mill is 47,356. SSL went public in Jan.95 at a premium of Rs 40 to part-finance its expansion programme to have an installed capacity of 50,460 spindles. This is likely to be completed in Mar.97. The company started a windmill project from Sep.95, to generate 225 kW power, at Poolavadi in Coimbatore district. In 1995-96, SSL earned foreign exchange worth Rs 33 lac. During 1996-97, due to uptrend in the price of Yarn and Cotton, the company is not in a position to hazard any favourable change in the profitability of the company. In 1996-97, SSL earned foreign exchange worth Rs. 98 Lacs. In May 1998, the company was awarded the ISO 9002 Qality Accreditation certificate by SGS, a testimony for quality work processes.During the year 1999-2000, the Company availed term loans from finan
Read More
The Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹80 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹34.08 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd is 0 and 0.81 as of 29 Jan ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.38%, 3 Years at 9.76%, 1 Year at 0.00%, 6 Month at 4.78%, 3 Month at -2.50% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
