|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|50TH Annual Report for Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 is submitted now. Proceedings of the 50 th AGM held on 21.09.2024 at 10.45AM as required under Regulation 30 Part A (13) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024) Outcome of e voting results - e voting by shareholders at 50th AGM held on 21.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.