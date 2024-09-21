50TH Annual Report for Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 is submitted now. Proceedings of the 50 th AGM held on 21.09.2024 at 10.45AM as required under Regulation 30 Part A (13) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024) Outcome of e voting results - e voting by shareholders at 50th AGM held on 21.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024)