|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.86
-0.98
-7.66
1.79
Op profit growth
69.06
-18.95
-29.69
49.37
EBIT growth
87.03
-28.85
-36.88
95.37
Net profit growth
252.09
-35.11
-27.18
1,391.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.2
10.15
12.4
16.29
EBIT margin
8.96
5.79
8.06
11.79
Net profit margin
3.51
1.2
1.84
2.33
RoCE
10.2
5.98
8.56
12.47
RoNW
2.08
0.62
1
1.48
RoA
0.99
0.31
0.48
0.61
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
18.99
5.39
8.31
11.41
Dividend per share
4
0
2
4
Cash EPS
-10.05
-16.5
-15.38
-13.28
Book value per share
235.27
217.99
208.98
205.44
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.94
9.36
13.83
8.89
P/CEPS
-9.35
-3.05
-7.47
-7.63
P/B
0.39
0.23
0.55
0.49
EV/EBIDTA
4.18
5.36
4.51
3.32
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
34.95
Tax payout
-22.49
-17.48
0.13
-34.91
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
61.58
80.06
72.5
56.73
Inventory days
120.13
88.13
72.08
64.96
Creditor days
-71.33
-72.48
-65.32
-45.57
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.01
-1.33
-1.69
-2.21
Net debt / equity
0.97
0.94
0.74
0.84
Net debt / op. profit
3
4.54
2.8
2.17
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-56.66
-57.04
-60.15
-58.85
Employee costs
-12.77
-15.7
-12.36
-10.6
Other costs
-16.36
-17.1
-15.07
-14.24
No Record Found
