Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Key Ratios

80
(-0.06%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.86

-0.98

-7.66

1.79

Op profit growth

69.06

-18.95

-29.69

49.37

EBIT growth

87.03

-28.85

-36.88

95.37

Net profit growth

252.09

-35.11

-27.18

1,391.67

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.2

10.15

12.4

16.29

EBIT margin

8.96

5.79

8.06

11.79

Net profit margin

3.51

1.2

1.84

2.33

RoCE

10.2

5.98

8.56

12.47

RoNW

2.08

0.62

1

1.48

RoA

0.99

0.31

0.48

0.61

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

18.99

5.39

8.31

11.41

Dividend per share

4

0

2

4

Cash EPS

-10.05

-16.5

-15.38

-13.28

Book value per share

235.27

217.99

208.98

205.44

Valuation ratios

P/E

4.94

9.36

13.83

8.89

P/CEPS

-9.35

-3.05

-7.47

-7.63

P/B

0.39

0.23

0.55

0.49

EV/EBIDTA

4.18

5.36

4.51

3.32

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

34.95

Tax payout

-22.49

-17.48

0.13

-34.91

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

61.58

80.06

72.5

56.73

Inventory days

120.13

88.13

72.08

64.96

Creditor days

-71.33

-72.48

-65.32

-45.57

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.01

-1.33

-1.69

-2.21

Net debt / equity

0.97

0.94

0.74

0.84

Net debt / op. profit

3

4.54

2.8

2.17

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-56.66

-57.04

-60.15

-58.85

Employee costs

-12.77

-15.7

-12.36

-10.6

Other costs

-16.36

-17.1

-15.07

-14.24

