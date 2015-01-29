iifl-logo-icon 1
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

80
(-0.06%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Sambandam Spg. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.41

2.75

6.27

13.55

Depreciation

-12.42

-9.38

-10.14

-10.57

Tax paid

-2.34

-0.48

0

-4.73

Working capital

29.95

16.82

0.24

-6.57

Other operating items

Operating

25.59

9.71

-3.62

-8.32

Capital expenditure

1.1

29.24

1.31

-167.27

Free cash flow

26.7

38.95

-2.3

-175.59

Equity raised

178.1

172.83

167.39

154.62

Investing

0

-0.53

0.5

-0.6

Financing

52.41

41.33

3.43

29.18

Dividends paid

0

0

0.85

1.7

Net in cash

257.22

252.58

169.87

9.31

Sambandam Spg. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd

