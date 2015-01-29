Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.41
2.75
6.27
13.55
Depreciation
-12.42
-9.38
-10.14
-10.57
Tax paid
-2.34
-0.48
0
-4.73
Working capital
29.95
16.82
0.24
-6.57
Other operating items
Operating
25.59
9.71
-3.62
-8.32
Capital expenditure
1.1
29.24
1.31
-167.27
Free cash flow
26.7
38.95
-2.3
-175.59
Equity raised
178.1
172.83
167.39
154.62
Investing
0
-0.53
0.5
-0.6
Financing
52.41
41.33
3.43
29.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0.85
1.7
Net in cash
257.22
252.58
169.87
9.31
