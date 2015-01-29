Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.28
4.28
4.28
4.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
87.02
95.64
110.99
96.77
Net Worth
91.3
99.92
115.27
101.05
Minority Interest
Debt
117.17
135.13
134.28
99.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.37
14.85
12.91
10.69
Total Liabilities
223.84
249.9
262.46
211.31
Fixed Assets
129.69
147.55
144.05
111.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.02
2.2
1.75
1.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.08
7.01
1.24
1.4
Networking Capital
79.33
92.17
107.33
96.13
Inventories
75.2
69.16
103.02
97.11
Inventory Days
153.39
Sundry Debtors
29.27
31.21
36.92
39.39
Debtor Days
62.22
Other Current Assets
30.34
28.3
27.87
19.43
Sundry Creditors
-28.05
-17.04
-42.75
-45.04
Creditor Days
71.14
Other Current Liabilities
-27.43
-19.46
-17.73
-14.76
Cash
1.73
0.96
8.06
0.97
Total Assets
223.85
249.89
262.43
211.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.