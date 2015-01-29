iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

80
(-0.06%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

231.06

191.17

193.08

209.1

yoy growth (%)

20.86

-0.98

-7.66

1.79

Raw materials

-130.93

-109.05

-116.15

-123.07

As % of sales

56.66

57.04

60.15

58.85

Employee costs

-29.5

-30.01

-23.87

-22.16

As % of sales

12.77

15.7

12.36

10.6

Other costs

-37.81

-32.69

-29.1

-29.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.36

17.1

15.07

14.24

Operating profit

32.81

19.4

23.94

34.06

OPM

14.2

10.15

12.4

16.29

Depreciation

-12.42

-9.38

-10.14

-10.57

Interest expense

-10.29

-8.31

-9.18

-11.1

Other income

0.32

1.04

1.65

1.16

Profit before tax

10.41

2.75

6.27

13.55

Taxes

-2.34

-0.48

0

-4.73

Tax rate

-22.49

-17.48

0.14

-34.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.07

2.27

6.27

8.81

Exceptional items

0

0

-2.83

-4.5

Net profit

8.07

2.27

3.44

4.31

yoy growth (%)

254.78

-34.05

-20.07

938.33

NPM

3.49

1.18

1.78

2.06

Sambandam Spg. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.