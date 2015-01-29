Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
231.06
191.17
193.08
209.1
yoy growth (%)
20.86
-0.98
-7.66
1.79
Raw materials
-130.93
-109.05
-116.15
-123.07
As % of sales
56.66
57.04
60.15
58.85
Employee costs
-29.5
-30.01
-23.87
-22.16
As % of sales
12.77
15.7
12.36
10.6
Other costs
-37.81
-32.69
-29.1
-29.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.36
17.1
15.07
14.24
Operating profit
32.81
19.4
23.94
34.06
OPM
14.2
10.15
12.4
16.29
Depreciation
-12.42
-9.38
-10.14
-10.57
Interest expense
-10.29
-8.31
-9.18
-11.1
Other income
0.32
1.04
1.65
1.16
Profit before tax
10.41
2.75
6.27
13.55
Taxes
-2.34
-0.48
0
-4.73
Tax rate
-22.49
-17.48
0.14
-34.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.07
2.27
6.27
8.81
Exceptional items
0
0
-2.83
-4.5
Net profit
8.07
2.27
3.44
4.31
yoy growth (%)
254.78
-34.05
-20.07
938.33
NPM
3.49
1.18
1.78
2.06
