Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Board Meeting

80
(-0.06%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Sambandam Spg. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
SAMBANDAM SPINNING MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 11.11.2024 Monday to consider and approve Unaudited and Limited review Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Unaudited Financial Results Standalone and Consolidated with Limited Review Auditors report for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
SAMBANDAM SPINNING MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for Notice of Board Meeting to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Q1 2024-25 Unaudited Limited Review Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202415 May 2024
SAMBANDAM SPINNING MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for notice of Board meeting to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 and closure of trading window Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202419 Jan 2024
SAMBANDAM SPINNING MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to consider and approve of the Unaudited limited review Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 31-12-2023 Unaudited Limited Review Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 Previous secretarial auditor demised and hence new secretarial auditor for the FY 2023-24 is appointed Intimation of Q3 2023-24 Unaudited Limited Review Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)

Sambandam Spg.: Related News

No Record Found

