|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|1 Nov 2024
|SAMBANDAM SPINNING MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 11.11.2024 Monday to consider and approve Unaudited and Limited review Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Unaudited Financial Results Standalone and Consolidated with Limited Review Auditors report for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|SAMBANDAM SPINNING MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for Notice of Board Meeting to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Q1 2024-25 Unaudited Limited Review Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|SAMBANDAM SPINNING MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for notice of Board meeting to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 and closure of trading window Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Feb 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|SAMBANDAM SPINNING MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to consider and approve of the Unaudited limited review Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 31-12-2023 Unaudited Limited Review Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 Previous secretarial auditor demised and hence new secretarial auditor for the FY 2023-24 is appointed Intimation of Q3 2023-24 Unaudited Limited Review Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)
