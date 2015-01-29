To

The Members of

Sambandam Spinning Mills Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Sambandam Spinning Mills Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone financial statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31stMarch 2024, its loss including other comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response Revenue Recognition Principal Audit Procedures (Refer to the accompanying Note 37.2(c) of Material Accounting Policies and Note 29ofaccompanying Notes to the Standalone financial statements) In the view of the significance of the matter, our audit procedures mainly comprised of test of controls and substantive procedures including the following: The Companys revenue is mainly derived from sale of products viz. yarn and yarn related products. a. We assessed the appropriateness of whether the accounting policy for revenue recognition was in line with relevant Ind AS - 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers". Revenue from sale of products is recognized when the performance obligations are satisfied and the control of the products is being transferred to debtors as per the terms of contract agreed. b. We performed procedures to assess the design and implementation of internal controls established by the management and tested the operating effectiveness of relevant controls relating to revenue recognition. Revenue is recognized when collectability of the resulting receivable is reasonably assured. c. We have performed testing with the sample of revenue transaction to ensure whether specific revenue transactions before and after the reporting date have been recognized in the appropriate period by comparing the transactions selected with relevant underlying documents including goods delivery notes, s h i p p i n g d o c u m e n ts , c u s to m e r acknowledgement / proof of acceptance and the other terms of sales. we have identified Revenue recognition as a key audit matter as revenue recognition is a key performance indicator of the Company given the inherent area of audit risk d. We have also tested the journal entries affecting revenue recognition on a sample basis to identify any unusual or irregular items and validated subsequent credit notes and sales returns up to the date of this report to ensure the appropriateness and accuracy of the recognition of revenue. e. Based on the above procedures, no material exception on the revenue recognition has been observed.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the Management discussion and analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

6. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

7. In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement, if any, of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

8. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

9. In preparing the Standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

10. Those Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

11. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

12. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(b) Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(.c.) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

(d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

13. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

14. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

15. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

16. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure - A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

17. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure - B".

(g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone financial statements-Note 44 to the Standalone financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31st March 2024.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have

been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

(vi) a) Proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the company with effect from April 1,2023.

b) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The audit trail function has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

c) Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

d) As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable only from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

ANNEXURE - "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 16 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Sambandam

Spinning Mills Limited on the Standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024

i. In respect of Companys Plant, Property and Equipment

a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant, and equipment.

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a programme of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment and right of use assets in regular intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company. In respect of immovable properties taken on lease and disclosed as right-of-use assets in the financial statements, the lease agreements are executed in the name of the company.

d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year.

In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to books of account of the Company.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rupees Five Crores in aggregate during the year by banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Quarterly statements filed by the company with the banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company.

iii. The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loan or advance in the nature of loans secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. However, the Company has made investments in earlier years in companies.

a. The Company has not provided loans or provided advance in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under para 3(iii)(a),

(iii)(c) to (iii)(f)of the Order is not applicable.

b. In our opinion, the investments made in earlier years are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and the explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or securities to the parties covered under the Section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made or loans or guarantee or security provided as applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from public. However, the Company has accepted deposits from members during the year and the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder.

vi. As per the information and explanations given by the management, maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government and we are of the opinion that the prescribed accounts and records are being made and maintained under Section 148(1) of the Act, by the Company.

vii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of accounts of the Company, the undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Goods and Service Tax, duty of customs, and any other material statutory dues, as applicable, have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company to the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed dues outstanding as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited as on 31st March 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Sl. Name of the No. Statute Nature of Dues Amount Disputed (Rupees in Lakhs) Period to which demand relates Forum where dispute is pending 1 Corporation Property Tax Act Property tax 36.10 1998 - 2021 Madras High Court 2 Corporation Property Tax Act Infrastructure and development charges 66.75 2012 - 2013 Madras High Court 3 Tamilnadu VAT ITC input 12.92 2015 - 2016 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal, Coimbatore

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in

repayment of dues to any lenders during the year. The Company has not issued any debentures.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans availed during the year have been applied for the purposes for which those were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on an overall examination of financial statements of the Company, the funds raised on short term basis by the company during the year have not been utilized for long term purposes.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of associate companies. The company does not have any subsidiary or joint venture companies.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in associate companies. The company does not have any subsidiary or joint venture companies.

x. a) The Company has not raised any money by way of Initial Public Offer or further public offer (including Debt instruments) during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year under review.

Accordingly, the reporting under paragraph 3(x) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year.

Accordingly, the reporting under paragraph 3(xi) of the Order is not applicable.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The Reports of the Internal Auditors issued till the date of the audit report for the period under audit were considered by us.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) are not applicable to the Company.

b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016). Accordingly, the paragraph 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the reporting under paragraph 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable.

xviii. There has not been any resignation of the Statutory Auditors during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company is not liable to comply with the provisions of section 135 of the act relating to Corporate Social Responsibility. Accordingly, the reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company does not have any ongoing projects under section 135(5) of the act. Accordingly, the provision of paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the order is not applicable.

xxi. According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors of the associate companies. The Company does not have any subsidiary or joint venture companies.

ANNEXURE - "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 17(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Sambandam

Spinning Mills Limited on the Standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sambandam Spinning Mills Limited ("the Company") as of 31stMarch 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

6. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company; and

c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.