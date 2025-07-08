iifl-logo
SKS Textiles Ltd Share Price Live

13.05
(0%)
Dec 26, 2023|12:00:00 AM

  • Open13.05
  • Day's High13.05
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low13.05
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)19.96
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.25
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

SKS Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

13.05

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

19.96

Day's High

13.05

Day's Low

13.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SKS Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

SKS Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SKS Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:19 AM
Mar-2025Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.77%

Non-Promoter- 49.22%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SKS Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

3.26

3.26

3.26

3.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-52.87

-41.31

26.06

36.88

Net Worth

-49.61

-38.05

29.32

40.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

21.58

187.68

173.68

162.64

yoy growth (%)

-88.49

8.06

6.79

3.67

Raw materials

-78.16

-182.4

-153.01

-144.3

As % of sales

362.05

97.18

88.09

88.72

Employee costs

-0.45

-1.8

-2.47

-2.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-68.4

-11.05

3.1

3

Depreciation

-1.81

-1.66

-1.71

-1.68

Tax paid

1.03

0.22

-0.87

-1.13

Working capital

-55.29

-3

7.22

6.83

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-88.49

8.06

6.79

3.67

Op profit growth

1,283.75

-148.34

0.8

11.48

EBIT growth

1,016.43

-167.46

-1.18

-0.53

Net profit growth

527.13

-561.42

18.6

22.34

No Record Found

SKS Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

500.75

16.4914,490.26228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.88

27.5413,969.7598.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.13

011,002.97-67.750912.91-38.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

GARFIBRES

923.55

42.839,170.1851.310.16374.93122.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SKS Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Sukanraj Shah

Managing Director & CFO

Vicky Shah

Whole-time Director

Sahil Shah

Independent Director

Mihir Manek

Independent Director

Satish Anand Sharma

Company Secretary

Khadija Zulfeqar Lokhandwala

Registered Office

Gala No. 431 Keval Indust. Est,

IV Flr Senapati Bapat LowerPar,

Maharashtra - 400013

Tel: 91-22-61206222

Website: http://www.sks-textile.com

Email: info@groupsks.com

Registrar Office

Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,

Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-2851 5606

Website: www.sharexindia.com

Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com

Summary

S K S Textiles Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name S K S Textiles Private Limited on 20th October 1997. The status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Compan...
Read More

Reports by SKS Textiles Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the SKS Textiles Ltd share price today?

The SKS Textiles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of SKS Textiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SKS Textiles Ltd is ₹4.25 Cr. as of 26 Dec ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of SKS Textiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SKS Textiles Ltd is 0 and -0.09 as of 26 Dec ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SKS Textiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SKS Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SKS Textiles Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 26 Dec ‘23

What is the CAGR of SKS Textiles Ltd?

SKS Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -19.07%, 3 Years at -20.05%, 1 Year at -20.92%, 6 Month at -20.92%, 3 Month at -18.58% and 1 Month at 5.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SKS Textiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SKS Textiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

