SectorTextiles
Open₹13.05
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.96
Day's High₹13.05
Day's Low₹13.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
3.26
3.26
3.26
3.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-52.87
-41.31
26.06
36.88
Net Worth
-49.61
-38.05
29.32
40.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
21.58
187.68
173.68
162.64
yoy growth (%)
-88.49
8.06
6.79
3.67
Raw materials
-78.16
-182.4
-153.01
-144.3
As % of sales
362.05
97.18
88.09
88.72
Employee costs
-0.45
-1.8
-2.47
-2.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-68.4
-11.05
3.1
3
Depreciation
-1.81
-1.66
-1.71
-1.68
Tax paid
1.03
0.22
-0.87
-1.13
Working capital
-55.29
-3
7.22
6.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-88.49
8.06
6.79
3.67
Op profit growth
1,283.75
-148.34
0.8
11.48
EBIT growth
1,016.43
-167.46
-1.18
-0.53
Net profit growth
527.13
-561.42
18.6
22.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
500.75
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.88
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.13
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.55
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Sukanraj Shah
Managing Director & CFO
Vicky Shah
Whole-time Director
Sahil Shah
Independent Director
Mihir Manek
Independent Director
Satish Anand Sharma
Company Secretary
Khadija Zulfeqar Lokhandwala
Gala No. 431 Keval Indust. Est,
IV Flr Senapati Bapat LowerPar,
Maharashtra - 400013
Tel: 91-22-61206222
Website: http://www.sks-textile.com
Email: info@groupsks.com
Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,
Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-2851 5606
Website: www.sharexindia.com
Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com
Summary
S K S Textiles Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name S K S Textiles Private Limited on 20th October 1997. The status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Compan...
