iifl-logo
iifl-logo

SKS Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.05
(0%)
Dec 26, 2023|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SKS Textiles Ltd

SKS Textiles FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-68.4

-11.05

3.1

3

Depreciation

-1.81

-1.66

-1.71

-1.68

Tax paid

1.03

0.22

-0.87

-1.13

Working capital

-55.29

-3

7.22

6.83

Other operating items

Operating

-124.46

-15.49

7.73

7.01

Capital expenditure

-10.84

-1.31

0.07

0.38

Free cash flow

-135.3

-16.8

7.8

7.4

Equity raised

52.01

73.66

69.2

63.37

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

116.07

99.74

87.34

87.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

32.77

156.6

164.35

157.87

SKS Textiles : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SKS Textiles Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.