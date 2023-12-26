SKS Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-68.4
-11.05
3.1
3
Depreciation
-1.81
-1.66
-1.71
-1.68
Tax paid
1.03
0.22
-0.87
-1.13
Working capital
-55.29
-3
7.22
6.83
Other operating items
Operating
-124.46
-15.49
7.73
7.01
Capital expenditure
-10.84
-1.31
0.07
0.38
Free cash flow
-135.3
-16.8
7.8
7.4
Equity raised
52.01
73.66
69.2
63.37
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
116.07
99.74
87.34
87.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
32.77
156.6
164.35
157.87
