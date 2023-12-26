iifl-logo
iifl-logo

SKS Textiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.05
(0%)
Dec 26, 2023|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SKS Textiles Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

21.58

187.68

173.68

162.64

yoy growth (%)

-88.49

8.06

6.79

3.67

Raw materials

-78.16

-182.4

-153.01

-144.3

As % of sales

362.05

97.18

88.09

88.72

Employee costs

-0.45

-1.8

-2.47

-2.05

As % of sales

2.1

0.95

1.42

1.26

Other costs

-4.11

-7.9

-9.06

-7.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.07

4.21

5.21

4.43

Operating profit

-61.14

-4.41

9.13

9.06

OPM

-283.23

-2.35

5.26

5.57

Depreciation

-1.81

-1.66

-1.71

-1.68

Interest expense

-6.59

-5.51

-5.1

-5.3

Other income

1.14

0.55

0.77

0.92

Profit before tax

-68.4

-11.05

3.1

3

Taxes

1.03

0.22

-0.87

-1.13

Tax rate

-1.52

-2.07

-28.17

-37.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-67.36

-10.82

2.22

1.86

Exceptional items

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

Net profit

-67.26

-10.72

2.32

1.95

yoy growth (%)

527.13

-561.42

18.6

22.34

NPM

-311.58

-5.71

1.33

1.2

SKS Textiles : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SKS Textiles Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.