|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
21.58
187.68
173.68
162.64
yoy growth (%)
-88.49
8.06
6.79
3.67
Raw materials
-78.16
-182.4
-153.01
-144.3
As % of sales
362.05
97.18
88.09
88.72
Employee costs
-0.45
-1.8
-2.47
-2.05
As % of sales
2.1
0.95
1.42
1.26
Other costs
-4.11
-7.9
-9.06
-7.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.07
4.21
5.21
4.43
Operating profit
-61.14
-4.41
9.13
9.06
OPM
-283.23
-2.35
5.26
5.57
Depreciation
-1.81
-1.66
-1.71
-1.68
Interest expense
-6.59
-5.51
-5.1
-5.3
Other income
1.14
0.55
0.77
0.92
Profit before tax
-68.4
-11.05
3.1
3
Taxes
1.03
0.22
-0.87
-1.13
Tax rate
-1.52
-2.07
-28.17
-37.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-67.36
-10.82
2.22
1.86
Exceptional items
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
Net profit
-67.26
-10.72
2.32
1.95
yoy growth (%)
527.13
-561.42
18.6
22.34
NPM
-311.58
-5.71
1.33
1.2
