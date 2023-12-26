SKS Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
3.26
3.26
3.26
3.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-52.87
-41.31
26.06
36.88
Net Worth
-49.61
-38.05
29.32
40.14
Minority Interest
Debt
64.42
62.51
53.56
47.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.89
0.98
2.02
2.25
Total Liabilities
15.7
25.44
84.9
90.07
Fixed Assets
7.7
8.82
13.23
15.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.59
14.82
69.85
73.07
Inventories
0.33
0.47
55.7
53.58
Inventory Days
7.94
108.32
112.59
Sundry Debtors
19.79
27.21
46.41
35.63
Debtor Days
460.05
90.25
74.87
Other Current Assets
4.6
5.6
4.98
4.12
Sundry Creditors
-13.68
-15.14
-33.99
-16.48
Creditor Days
255.97
66.1
34.63
Other Current Liabilities
-3.44
-3.32
-3.24
-3.78
Cash
0.39
1.8
1.82
1.76
Total Assets
15.69
25.44
84.9
90.06
