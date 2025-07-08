SKS Textiles Ltd Summary

S K S Textiles Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name S K S Textiles Private Limited on 20th October 1997. The status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to S K S Textiles Limited on September 08, 2017. The Company is promoted by Mr. Sukanraj Shah, Mr. Vicky Shah, Mr. Sahil Shah and Sukanraj Bhabhutmal Shah HUF.S K S Textiles is an ISO 9000:2015 certified Company engaged in the business of Textile Manufacturing and Trading. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of grey fabrics and finished fabrics for shirting, suiting, and other accessories for its own brand and also on outsourcing basis for other fabric / garment companies. The Company has an installed capacity of 3,25,000 mtrs / month for manufacture of various fabrics from natural and man-made fibres specializing in 100% cotton, Giza, Supima, cotton blended fabrics, polyester viscose and polyester cotton. The Companys manufacturing unit is located at Sonale, Bhiwandi in Maharashtra and majority of the manufactured goods are dispatched from this unit itself. The Company procures Yarn and process it into Grey Fabric and further processes it into finished fabric as per the clients requirement. It manufactures various fabrics like 100% Cotton - Lycra and Non-Lycra, Blended Cotton Suiting - Chief Value Cotton, Polyester Cotton, 100% Cotton Yarn Dyed , Polyester Viscose, Terry Rayon Suiting and Mock Linen under its brand names - Pierricarrlo, Cotbbellys and Earthen Belly. The Company also undertakes corporate orders for Finished Fabrics and Grey Fabrics for corporate brands such as Raymond, Arvind, Siyarams, Digjam Limited, etc. The Company also has a Packing and Storage unit at Kalher, Bhiwandi in Maharashtra and dispatches the traded goods and certain outsourced processed goods from this unit. The Company prioritize working with local raw yarn suppliers, as it offers several advantages for our operations and the environment. By partnering with local suppliers, it create a simpler and more efficient supply chain, reducing logistical complexities and minimizing risks associated with international sourcing. The process of spiral-arranging fibers of different materials around the axis of a yarn is called twisting. Without twisting, the strand of fibers by them self would be weak, but the twists binds and holds the fibers together. The radial pressure generated in the yarn by twisting packs the fibers together, increasing the force between them, creating a self locking effect that makes the end product stronger. RFL (Resorcinol-Formaldehyde-Latex) is a process that prepares the yarn for rubber applications. RFL can be used alone or, if chemical bonding with the twisted yarn is insufficient, with a pre-dip. Heat treatment, specifically heat setting, is a crucial process that yarn can undergo to establish and stabilize its properties. Heat setting involves subjecting the yarn to controlled heat, which modifies its structure and imparts desired characteristics.The Company came out with a Public Issue in January, 2018 of issuing 8,88,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 13.32 Crores.